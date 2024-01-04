Late Gundogan penalty snatches win for Barcelona against stubborn Las Palmas

Barcelona celebrate Ferran Torres' equaliser
Barcelona celebrate Ferran Torres' equaliser
AFP
February 1986 remains the last time Las Palmas defeated Barcelona in the top flight after Los Amarillos squandered a first-half lead to lose 2-1 against the Catalan giants, stretching Barca’s unbeaten away league run to nine matches in the process.

It was a case of new year, same problems for Barcelona, who after suffering countless defensive issues in 2023, picked up exactly where they left off in their 2024 opener. 

Having already conceded more LaLiga goals this season than the entirety of the last campaign before this evening, it perhaps surprised few when Barca fell behind early. Two ex-players came back to haunt them as Sandro Ramirez laid the ball on a plate for Munir El Haddadi to tap home an opener and hand Las Palmas a surprise lead.

That didn’t particularly spur the visitors into life, and instead, it was Las Palmas who kept their foot on the gas and went in search of a second. They so nearly found it too when Javier Munoz let fly from distance, but Iñaki Peña was equal to his wicked volley before Sandro’s follow-up crashed away to safety off the post.

In truth, Barca probably felt relieved to hear the half-time whistle with just a one-goal deficit, and whatever Xavi said in the dressing room at the break seemed to have instigated a reaction when Raphinha curled an effort inches wide within minutes of the restart.

Pressure was certainly building on the Las Palmas goal and it eventually proved too much just moments later when a fortunate ricochet fell favourably to Ferran Torres, who made no mistake in stroking home an equaliser.

Rather than a siege mentality from Xavi’s side after they got back on level terms, a lull followed instead, with the Barca boss taking the unusual step to substitute Robert Lewandowski when his side were desperate for a winner to keep pace with LaLiga’s top two.

One of his substitutes, debutant Vitor Roque, almost vindicated his decision when he pounced upon an under-hit back pass, but fortunately for Las Palmas, Alvaro Valles was quick off his line to spare their blushes.

He was powerless to prevent the visitors snatching a late winner though, as Las Palmas self-imploded when Daley Sinkgraven bundled over Ilkay Gundogan in the area and was sent off for his troubles.

The German dusted himself off and coolly stroked home the penalty, ensuring the Catalan giants remain within striking distance of LaLiga’s pacesetters.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Sergi Cardona (Las Palmas)

Las Palmas - Barcelona player ratings
Flashscore

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.

