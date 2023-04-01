Lawrence takes three-shot lead into final round of Joburg Open

South African Thriston Lawrence will take a three-shot lead into the final round of the DP World Tour’s Joburg Open at Houghton Golf Club after a 67 on Saturday left him on 15 under par as he seeks to regain the title he won in 2021.

Lawrence started his third round on the par 70 course a shot behind rookie compatriot Nikhil Rama (72) and managed four birdies to go with a bogie on the par-four sixth.

"I had a game plan, to play like I did in the first two rounds and I executed it," Lawrence said. "I showed patience and could have gone lower but for a few missed putts.

"There was just about no wind at the end of the round and I felt comfortable that I could take on a lot of holes with the driver.

"Tomorrow it is exactly the same, hopefully I can make a few more putts but I am happy with my game."

Lawrence has four wins on the tour, including the Joburg Open two years ago when a score of 12 under-par was enough for victory in a tournament shortened to 36 holes due to bad weather.

He leads second-placed compatriot Dean Burmester (68), with Rama and Jacques Kruyswijk (69) a further shot back on 11 under-par.

Rama could not replicate Friday’s 62 as he doubled-bogeyed the par four first hole and then had a further three dropped shots to go with three birdies.