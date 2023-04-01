Lawrence takes three-shot lead into final round of Joburg Open

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Lawrence takes three-shot lead into final round of Joburg Open
Lawrence takes three-shot lead into final round of Joburg Open
Lawrence at Abu Dhabi last weekend
Lawrence at Abu Dhabi last weekend
Profimedia
South African Thriston Lawrence will take a three-shot lead into the final round of the DP World Tour’s Joburg Open at Houghton Golf Club after a 67 on Saturday left him on 15 under par as he seeks to regain the title he won in 2021.

Lawrence started his third round on the par 70 course a shot behind rookie compatriot Nikhil Rama (72) and managed four birdies to go with a bogie on the par-four sixth.

"I had a game plan, to play like I did in the first two rounds and I executed it," Lawrence said. "I showed patience and could have gone lower but for a few missed putts.

"There was just about no wind at the end of the round and I felt comfortable that I could take on a lot of holes with the driver.

"Tomorrow it is exactly the same, hopefully I can make a few more putts but I am happy with my game."

Lawrence has four wins on the tour, including the Joburg Open two years ago when a score of 12 under-par was enough for victory in a tournament shortened to 36 holes due to bad weather.

He leads second-placed compatriot Dean Burmester (68), with Rama and Jacques Kruyswijk (69) a further shot back on 11 under-par.

Rama could not replicate Friday’s 62 as he doubled-bogeyed the par four first hole and then had a further three dropped shots to go with three birdies.

Mentions
GolfLawrence ThristonRama NikhilBurmester DeanKruyswijk Jacques
Related Articles
Nicolai Hojgaard claims halfway lead at DP World Tour Championship
Min Woo Lee leads by three at Australian PGA Championship while Adam Scott fades
Lee and Scott duel at Australian PGA as tearful Smith misses cut
Show more
Golf
Austria's Bernd Wiesberger rejoins DP World Tour after LIV Golf spell
Smith frustrated as Spanish battler leads Australian PGA Championship
LIV Golf ups international events for 2024, adds Las Vegas stop
Former world number one Scott desperate to end win drought in Queensland
Australia's Cameron Smith eyeing Paris Olympics amid rankings doubt
Woods and McIlroy's virtual golf league delayed a year following venue issues
Jordan Spieth to become player director on PGA Tour board after Rory McIlroy's resignation
Most Read
Who's Missing: David Raya and Lewis Hall ruled out against Brentford and Newcastle
Tennis Tracker: Sinner downs Djokovic to keep Italy alive in Davis Cup semi-finals
Derby Week: Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers ready to battle for city
Game against Manchester City will not determine Liverpool's title race, says Klopp

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings