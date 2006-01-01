Advertisement
  Flashscore News
  Football
  Leandro Romangoli steps down as San Lorenzo head coach

Leandro Romangoli steps down as San Lorenzo head coach

Leandro Romangoli made 318 appearances for the club before returning as manager
Leandro Romangoli made 318 appearances for the club before returning as managerDANIEL JAYO / Getty Images South America / Getty Images via AFP
San Lorenzo head coach Leandro Romangoli (43) has stepped down after six months amid poor performance in the Argentinian Primera Division.

Romangoli spent nearly 15 years at San Lorenzo as a player and previously served as its sports director. He replaced former head coach Ruben Dario Insua in April.

San Lorenzo are 24th in the league with 18 points from 17 matches. They were held 1-1 at Godoy Cruz on Saturday.

"We have only words of thanks to (Romangoli) and his coaching staff," San Lorenzo said in a statement on Sunday. "We bid him farewell with the certainty that in the future our paths will meet again... San Lorenzo is your home."

San Lorenzo will host Barracas Central in their next match on Sunday.

Mentions
FootballSan LorenzoBarracas Central
