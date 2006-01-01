Advertisement
Marko Arnautovic admits Austria back in business after Norway thrashing

Austria are now tied on seven points with leaders Norway and Slovenia
Austria are now tied on seven points with leaders Norway and SloveniaREUTERS / Annegret Hilse
Austria captain Marko Arnautovic (35) said his side are playing like their true selves again after they followed up last week's 4-0 win over Kazakhstan by thrashing Norway 5-1 in the Nations League on Sunday.

Austria got off to a slow start in Group B3 last month with a 1-1 draw in Slovenia and a 2-1 defeat in Oslo, but back-to-back victories in Linz have reignited their campaign.

Austria are now tied on seven points with leaders Norway and Slovenia, with the side finishing top of the group earning direct promotion to Nations League A.

"The games against Slovenia and Norway away weren't us," said Arnautovic, who was named player of the match. "We needed time to get back into it. The last two games are exactly us."

Manager Ralf Rangnick said he was impressed by how the team handled Norway's attack, which features prolific forward Erling Haaland.

"We were a bit lucky at the start when Haaland hit the post, but even then we controlled the game," he said.

"The goal we conceded was a bit unfortunate at the time. But the team's reaction was fantastic. What I particularly liked was that we never stopped."

Austria are schedule to visit Kazakhstan and host Slovenia next month.

"I'm convinced that we can also win both games in November," attacking midfielder Christoph Baumgartner said. "Then we'll be group winners and back in League A, where I think we belong."

