Greece commemorated the late George Baldock’s memory in the best way possible by beating the Republic of Ireland 2-0 at home in the UEFA Nations League, maintaining their 100% record in this year’s competition and unbeaten head-to-head record (W6, D1).

Despite Greece’s first-half dominance, Ireland had the opening chance of the game inside just four minutes, as Evan Ferguson skewed wide under pressure from his defender.

From then, the hosts squandered plenty of opportunities, as Caoimhin Kelleher kept the score level.

The goalkeeper first parried a Georgios Masouras close-range volley before producing a brilliant double save to deny Anastasios Bakasetas and Vangelis Pavlidis.

Kelleher then produced a reaction save to stop Dimitrios Giannoulis’ first-time drive, as Greece ended the half with 13 shots and 75% possession.

It did not take long for them to take the lead in the second half though, as Bakasetas’ half-volley deflected into the top corner, with the midfielder fittingly holding up his black armband in celebration as tribute to Baldock.

Ireland did not really threaten to find an equaliser, as Troy Parrott’s tame header flicked a few yards wide of the post, before substitute Jack Taylor was off the mark with two attempted volleys from a corner.

Greece saw the game out well, keeping their sixth clean sheet in seven meetings with Ireland, and even had time to double their advantage in stoppage time as substitute Petros Mantalos capitalised on a poor pass from Kelleher before rounding him and tapping into an empty net.

It was the perfect ending for the Greeks, while the Boys in Green have to wait to record successive Nations League wins for the first time since the tournament’s inception.

Key match stats Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Anastasios Bakasetas (Greece)

