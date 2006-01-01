Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. UEFA Nations League
  4. Greece continue fine form with Nations League win over Ireland

Greece continue fine form with Nations League win over Ireland

Greece continue impressive form with win over Ireland
Greece continue impressive form with win over IrelandMILOS BICANSKI / Getty Images via AFP
Greece commemorated the late George Baldock’s memory in the best way possible by beating the Republic of Ireland 2-0 at home in the UEFA Nations League, maintaining their 100% record in this year’s competition and unbeaten head-to-head record (W6, D1).

Despite Greece’s first-half dominance, Ireland had the opening chance of the game inside just four minutes, as Evan Ferguson skewed wide under pressure from his defender.

From then, the hosts squandered plenty of opportunities, as Caoimhin Kelleher kept the score level.

The goalkeeper first parried a Georgios Masouras close-range volley before producing a brilliant double save to deny Anastasios Bakasetas and Vangelis Pavlidis.

Kelleher then produced a reaction save to stop Dimitrios Giannoulis’ first-time drive, as Greece ended the half with 13 shots and 75% possession.

It did not take long for them to take the lead in the second half though, as Bakasetas’ half-volley deflected into the top corner, with the midfielder fittingly holding up his black armband in celebration as tribute to Baldock.

Ireland did not really threaten to find an equaliser, as Troy Parrott’s tame header flicked a few yards wide of the post, before substitute Jack Taylor was off the mark with two attempted volleys from a corner.

Greece saw the game out well, keeping their sixth clean sheet in seven meetings with Ireland, and even had time to double their advantage in stoppage time as substitute Petros Mantalos capitalised on a poor pass from Kelleher before rounding him and tapping into an empty net.

It was the perfect ending for the Greeks, while the Boys in Green have to wait to record successive Nations League wins for the first time since the tournament’s inception.

Key match stats
Key match statsFlashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Anastasios Bakasetas (Greece)

Get all of our stats from this match here.

Mentions
FootballIrelandGreeceUEFA Nations League
Related Articles
Interim boss Carsley confirms he has not applied for permanent England job
No case for the defence as Greece stun experimental England
Vangelis Pavlidis dedicates 'special' Greece win over England to George Baldock
Show more
Football
Five-star Austria thrash Norway in Nations League to boost promotion hopes
England's Carsley stays mum on job aspirations after win over Finland
France coach Deschamps expecting fired-up Belgium in Nations League clash
Burkina Faso book place at 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals with Burundi win
Alexander-Arnold nets free-kick as improved England cruise past Finland
Germany's Pavlovic back for Nations League game against Netherlands
Dutch strikers expecting more space in blockbuster Germany clash
Lamine Yamal pulls out of Spain squad for Serbia game due to muscle strain
Slovenia complete double over Kazakhstan as they edge to Nations League victory
Most Read
Tennis Tracker: Sinner beats Djokovic to claim Shanghai title, Sabalenka wins Wuhan final
Sinner wins Shanghai Masters to deny Djokovic 100th career title
Sabalenka sympathises with Gauff's service plight after Wuhan win
Djokovic sees silver lining after Shanghai Masters defeat to Sinner

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings