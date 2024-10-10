Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. UEFA Nations League
  4. Italy coach Luciano Spalletti keeping options open for Israel Nations League match

Italy coach Luciano Spalletti keeping options open for Israel Nations League match

Italy beat Israel 2-1 in Budapest in their first meeting in the group
Italy beat Israel 2-1 in Budapest in their first meeting in the groupREUTERS / Bernadett Szabo
Italy manager Luciano Spalletti (65) has still not decided his team for the Nations League match at home to Israel on Monday as he ponders how to line up against a side he regards as dangerous.

The Italians top Group A2, one point ahead of France, who beat Israel 4-1 on Thursday, but the coach was wary of facing Israel, insisting his team must avoid any mistakes.

"I don't know exactly who will start because it's a very delicate game with many hidden dangers," Spalletti told a news conference on Sunday ahead of the game in Udine.

However, he did confirm that Guglielmo Vicario will be in goal instead of Gianluigi Donnarumma.

"Israel are a good team that can play football, so we have to keep our balance and organisation. I hope our team can take control of the game," Spalletti added.

Italy's recent form
Italy's recent formFlashscore

Italy beat Israel 2-1 in Budapest in their first meeting in the group with goals from Davide Frattesi and Moise Kean but Spalletti believes they will approach the return differently.

"Israel won't have the same attitude they showed against us or with France, as at times they sit deep and wait, at others they try to press you," he said.

Italy were held to a 2-2 draw by Belgium last time out as they squandered a two-goal lead after Lorenzo Pellegrini was sent off late in the first half for hitting Arthur Theate.

"The team is working hard, sweating for the shirt, sacrificing themselves. The problem we learned from the last game is that in football one incident can ruin all the good work, so we must always learn from our mistakes," Spalletti added.

Mentions
FootballUEFA Nations LeagueItalyIsrael
Related Articles
Belgium admit riding their luck as they salvage draw in Italy
Belgium fight back from two goals down to claim point against 10-man Italy
Camavinga stars as France cruise to comfortable win over Israel
Show more
Football
Winners and Losers: Arnautovic leads free-scoring Austria as Van Dijk sees red
Australia look to flip the script and ruin Japan's World Cup party
Marko Arnautovic admits Austria back in business after Norway thrashing
Greece continue fine form with Nations League win over Ireland
Five-star Austria thrash Norway in Nations League to boost promotion hopes
England's Carsley stays mum on job aspirations after win over Finland
France coach Deschamps expecting fired-up Belgium in Nations League clash
Burkina Faso book place at 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals with Burundi win
Alexander-Arnold nets free-kick as improved England cruise past Finland
Most Read
Tennis Tracker: Sinner beats Djokovic to claim Shanghai title, Sabalenka wins Wuhan final
Sinner wins Shanghai Masters to deny Djokovic 100th career title
Djokovic sees silver lining after Shanghai Masters defeat to Sinner
Sabalenka outlasts local hero Zheng to win Wuhan Open for third time

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings