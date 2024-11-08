Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Substitute Pierotti earns Lecce valuable point against Empoli

Substitute Pierotti earns Lecce valuable point against Empoli

Chris Heath
Antonino Gallo of Lecce competes for the ball with Pietro Pellegri of Empoli
Antonino Gallo of Lecce competes for the ball with Pietro Pellegri of Empoli Maurizio Lagana / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images via AFP
Empoli have now failed to beat Lecce at the Stadio Via del Mare since emerging victorious all the way back in February 2006 (D2, L3), following a 1-1 draw with the Serie A strugglers.

Having lost five of their previous six matches without scoring, Lecce were the first to see a sight of the back of the net, despite their recent misdemeanours in front of goal, as Nikola Krstovic sliced a half-volley high into the stands after 10 minutes.

Exasperatingly for everyone in attendance at the Stadio Via del Mare, that would be the only piece of goalmouth action until shortly after the half-hour mark as Pellegri forced a stunning save from Wladimiro Falcone.

The away side continued to probe, and Lecce’s number one was helpless to stop Empoli from breaking the deadlock less than 60 seconds later as Pellegri took one clinical touch on the ball, which allowed the forward on loan from Torino to expertly get away from two defenders, before letting loose an unstoppable strike that flew into the bottom corner past Falcone.

Lecce - Empoli match stats
Lecce - Empoli match statsOpta by StatsPerform

Having celebrated only once across their previous seven H2H encounters (D4, L2), Lecce eventually called Devis Vásquez into his first save of the match in the 55th minute as he expertly tipped Krstovic’s header over the crossbar.

In stark contrast to the opening half, the action was end-to-end as Empoli’s New Zealand international Liberato Cacace saw his curling strike that looked destined to nestle nicely in the far corner, brilliantly redirected onto the post by Falcone.

It was then Nicola Sansone’s turn to test Falcone, with the Giallorossi keeper passing with flying colours by palming the free-kick away from any incoming danger.

Nonetheless, against the run of play, Lecce got themselves level in the 77th minute as Santiago Pierotti opened his account for the Giallorossi at such a pivotal time, authoritatively heading home Antonino Gallo’s delicious delivery beyond the statuesque figure of Vasquez.

Remarkably, substitute Sansone struck another set-piece, this time against the woodwork, before a header from Krstović unbelievably hit the same upright with time elapsing in Italy.

Despite their late onslaught, Lecce were frustratingly forced to settle for a point that leaves them languishing in the bottom three after accumulating the concerning tally of only two wins across their opening 12 matches (D3, L7).

Meanwhile, Empoli move into the top half of the standings at the expense of Torino.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Nicola Sansone (Lecce)

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballSerie ALecceEmpoli
Related Articles
Empoli get back to winning ways in Serie A against struggling Como
Inter's win over Empoli was a response to Juventus disappointment, says Inzaghi
Frattesi fires as Inter sparkle in second half to down 10-man Empoli
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Real Madrid hosting Osasuna, Bayern and Bayer to come
Updated
Serie A strugglers Lecce fire coach Gotti after poor start to season
Guardiola left confused by undercooked Grealish's England call-up
High-flying Nottingham Forest boast lofty ambitions after brilliant start to season
Mourinho suspended and fined in Turkey after bizarre and inappropriate rant
FlashFocus: Substance over style could lead Southampton to Premier League survival
Oceania offers invitation to Australian clubs to join new OFC professional league
LAFC claim narrow win over Whitecaps to secure progression in MLS playoffs
Roberto de Zerbi offers to resign after Marseille suffer shock defeat to Auxerre
In-form Chelsea can 'win against any team,' says Enzo Maresca
Most Read
Gauff defeats Sabalenka to set up Zheng clash at WTA Finals in Riyadh
Israeli Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters back home after Amsterdam violence
Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka defeated by Gauff in Riyadh after Zheng moves into final
Napoli and Inter ready for duel at San Siro for Serie A top spot

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings