Substitute Pierotti earns Lecce valuable point against Empoli

Antonino Gallo of Lecce competes for the ball with Pietro Pellegri of Empoli

Empoli have now failed to beat Lecce at the Stadio Via del Mare since emerging victorious all the way back in February 2006 (D2, L3), following a 1-1 draw with the Serie A strugglers.

Having lost five of their previous six matches without scoring, Lecce were the first to see a sight of the back of the net, despite their recent misdemeanours in front of goal, as Nikola Krstovic sliced a half-volley high into the stands after 10 minutes.

Exasperatingly for everyone in attendance at the Stadio Via del Mare, that would be the only piece of goalmouth action until shortly after the half-hour mark as Pellegri forced a stunning save from Wladimiro Falcone.

The away side continued to probe, and Lecce’s number one was helpless to stop Empoli from breaking the deadlock less than 60 seconds later as Pellegri took one clinical touch on the ball, which allowed the forward on loan from Torino to expertly get away from two defenders, before letting loose an unstoppable strike that flew into the bottom corner past Falcone.

Lecce - Empoli match stats Opta by StatsPerform

Having celebrated only once across their previous seven H2H encounters (D4, L2), Lecce eventually called Devis Vásquez into his first save of the match in the 55th minute as he expertly tipped Krstovic’s header over the crossbar.

In stark contrast to the opening half, the action was end-to-end as Empoli’s New Zealand international Liberato Cacace saw his curling strike that looked destined to nestle nicely in the far corner, brilliantly redirected onto the post by Falcone.

It was then Nicola Sansone’s turn to test Falcone, with the Giallorossi keeper passing with flying colours by palming the free-kick away from any incoming danger.

Nonetheless, against the run of play, Lecce got themselves level in the 77th minute as Santiago Pierotti opened his account for the Giallorossi at such a pivotal time, authoritatively heading home Antonino Gallo’s delicious delivery beyond the statuesque figure of Vasquez.

Remarkably, substitute Sansone struck another set-piece, this time against the woodwork, before a header from Krstović unbelievably hit the same upright with time elapsing in Italy.

Despite their late onslaught, Lecce were frustratingly forced to settle for a point that leaves them languishing in the bottom three after accumulating the concerning tally of only two wins across their opening 12 matches (D3, L7).

Meanwhile, Empoli move into the top half of the standings at the expense of Torino.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Nicola Sansone (Lecce)

