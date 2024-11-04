Pietro Pellegri's (23) strike was enough to earn Empoli a 1-0 win over Como in Serie A, deciding the first meeting between these sides since February 2003.

Ahead of this contest, no team’s first 10 Serie A matches this campaign had witnessed fewer goals than Empoli’s 16.

So perhaps it shouldn’t be a surprise that the game didn’t get off to a blistering start with Andrea Belotti sending his effort wide from a rare opportunity in a cagey encounter.

While that was indicative of a lack of attacking threat - as is the fact it took 25 minutes for Como to get the game’s first corner - it was also a sign of determined defending from both teams.

A lack of confidence in front of goal was especially noticeable from Azzurri Empolesi, as Emmanuel Gyasi and Ola Solbakken got into promising positions for a shooting opportunity but instead opted to play a pass that was cut out.

The game’s first shot on target eventually arrived in the 38th minute, although Belotti’s header floated harmlessly into Devis Vasquez’s grasp. That didn’t prove to be a catalyst for a change in pace, as Pepe Reina had the ball at his feet for long periods with the game crawling towards half-time.

The injection of energy came within 90 seconds of the restart, as Pellegri latched onto Alberto Moreno’s unconvincing header and struck home Empoli’s first home league goal of the season with the help of a slight deflection off Dossena.

That undoubtedly picked up the pace of proceedings as Alieu Fadera and Gyasi were denied at either end shortly after the opener. Mattia De Sciglio then sent his strike from range straight at Reina before Youssef Maleh forced a more impressive save from the Spanish goalkeeper, who tipped his shot past the post.

Lorenzo Colombo then hit two eye-catching strikes that eventually sailed marginally wide, but Alberto Cerri’s deflected attempt at the other end trickled through to Vasquez as Empoli ended their five-game winless run to jump two places up the Serie A table.

They also left Como one point above the bottom three with the Lariani now winless in their last five matches.

Key match stats Opta by StatsPerform

Flashscore Man of the Match: Pietro Pellegri (Empoli)

