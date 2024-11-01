Advertisement
Legendary striker Dwight Yorke appointed Trinidad and Tobago manager

Reuters
Dwight Yorke during his time as Macarthur managerScott Gardiner / Getty Images via AFP
Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke (52) has been appointed manager of his home nation Trinidad and Tobago, the country's Football Association said on Friday.

Yorke, who won the treble with United as a player, made 72 appearances for Trinidad and Tobago, scoring 19 goals, and was captain at their only World Cup in 2006.

"As a player, I experienced some incredible moments in a Trinidad and Tobago shirt. With this squad I hope that can continue as head coach," Yorke said.

His only managerial experience came at Macarthur FC, where he won the Australia Cup in 2022. Yorke also had a brief spell as assistant manager with Sunderland and was also assistant with Trinidad and Tobago in 2009.

Mentions
FootballDwight YorkeManchester United
