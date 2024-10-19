Victor Boniface fires Leverkusen to crucial three points against Frankfurt

Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen came from behind to end a two-match winless streak in the Bundesliga as they beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 at the BayArena.

On the back of a disappointing Bundesliga mini-spell, Leverkusen were gifted an opportunity to take the lead early doors when Amine Adli drew a foul from Junior Dina Ebimbe to earn the hosts a penalty.

However, the usually-reliable Victor Boniface was unable to convert, with Kevin Trapp making a strong save.

There was no such issue down the opposite end, though, where Omar Marmoush continued his strong scoring form to net from 12 yards. Robert Andrich was the culprit for the champions, with Marmoush earning the spot-kick and subsequently converting.

While they might’ve been feeling sorry for themselves, Leverkusen did muster enough fight to level things up before the break. It was redemption for Andrich, who combined well with Martin Terrier before slotting home a tidy right-footed finish.

Match stats Flashscore

The early part of the second period might not have provided the same goal-mouth action, but there were still plenty of chances for either side.

Hugo Ekitike threatened from just outside the box, but the Frenchman’s drilled strike flashed just past the post.

Boniface, meanwhile ought to have done better with a header from 10 yards out as he looked to make amends for his earlier miss, before goalscorer Andrich rattled the woodwork with a stinging strike.

It was only a matter of time before Die Werkself found a second, with Boniface on hand to head home after a defensive mix-up saw Trapp deflect the ball into the path of the Leverkusen striker.

It was a goal that means none of the last 20 meetings between the two sides have finished in a draw, with Leverkusen getting their title defence back on track ahead of another week of European action.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Robert Andrich (Bayer Leverkusen)

Player ratings Flashscore

Check out the match stats with Flashscore.