Lewis hits 94 as West Indies comfortably claim major win over England

Lewis i action for the West Indies
Lewis i action for the West Indies
Evin Lewis smashed a scintillating 94 as West Indies routed England by eight wickets in a rain-hit one-day international on Thursday.

Lewis blasted an undefeated century to defeat Sri Lanka in Pallekele on Saturday and carried on where he left off against a new-look England in the first of a three-game series.

After dismissing England for just 209, the West Indies raced to 81-0 in 15 overs when rain brought a lengthy delay at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Set an adjusted target of 157 from 35 overs, the 32-year-old Lewis hit England's attack to all parts of the ground, making his runs off just 69 balls.

His innings included five fours and eight huge sixes after dominating an opening stand of 118 with Brandon King (30).

Lewis's hopes of completing a sixth ODI century were thwarted however when he was caught by Jacob Bethell off Adil Rashid with just 13 runs needed for victory.

In the end, Keacy Carty (19) and skipper Shai Hope (six) saw the West Indies comfortably home with 55 balls to spare.

Rashid's one wicket cost him 50 runs from seven overs.

Victory for the West Indies came just five days after they defeated Sri Lanka with 10 of the team which featured in that victory 15,000km away named in Thursday's line-up.

Put in to bat, England, who featured four new ODI caps in Jordan Cox, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton and John Turner, were bowled out for 209 in the 46th over.

Captain Liam Livingstone led the way with 48 from 49 balls, hitting three fours and two sixes.

Livingstone, standing in as skipper for the injured Jos Buttler, was supported by Sam Curran whose 37 occupied 56 balls.

For the West Indies, left-arm off-spinner Gudakesh Motie took 4-41 from his 10 overs with Jayden Seales the pick of the fast bowlers with 2-22 from eight overs.

Both his victims were the openers Phil Salt (18) and Will Jacks (19).

The second game of the three-match series will be staged at the same venue on Saturday with the final clash set for Barbados next Wednesday.

The two sides will also contest a five-game Twenty20 International series.

