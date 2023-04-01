Lionel Messi's Inter Miami to face Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr in February 2024 Saudi event

Lionel Messi's (36) Inter Miami will face Cristiano Ronaldo's (38) Al Nassr next February in the Riyadh Season Cup for what could be the final showdown of the global football icons.

Eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi, who joined the US squad in July and sparked a championship run in the Leagues Cup against US and Mexican clubs, is expected to meet Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Messi led Argentina to last year's World Cup crown and has long been a rival of Portugal captain Ronaldo.

Inter Miami was named the guest international side and will join Saudi Pro League sides Al Hilal and Al Nassr in next February's Riyadh Season Cup, but no exact dates for matches at Kingdom Arena in the round-robin competition were announced.

Miami also features Messi's former Barcelona teammates Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets who combined for five La Liga crowns.

Ronaldo, a five-time Champions League winner, is joined by former Liverpool standout Sadio Mane and former Inter Milan captain Marcelo Brozovic on Al Nassr.

Al-Hilal features Brazil all-time leading scorer Neymar, who is recovering from a knee injury.

Last January, Ronaldo made his first appearance in Saudi Arabia following his move to Al Nassr with a Riyadh All-Star XI that lost 5-4 to a Paris Saint-Germain side featuring Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Sergio Ramos.

