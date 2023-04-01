LIV Golf announces first-ever transfer window

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. LIV Golf announces first-ever transfer window
LIV Golf announces first-ever transfer window
The merger's roster includes major champions Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka and Cameron Smith
The merger's roster includes major champions Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka and Cameron Smith
Profimedia
LIV Golf will allow player trades through a transfer window for the 2024 season, the Saudi Arabia-backed circuit announced on Wednesday.

In the league featuring 12 teams, during the off-season, teams can trade players from their current rosters, providing both teams approve, and there will also be a mid-season trading window.

"The league has launched the sport's first-ever transfer window with player movement, free agency and new team rosters in progress as momentum builds for LIV Golf's second full season teeing off in 2024," a statement said.

Players who finish in the Top 24 Lock Zone of the Individual Standings at the end of the regular season are guaranteed an opportunity to play in the 2024 LIV Golf League.

In Phase One, players in the Top 24 whose contracts expire at the end of 2023 are offered a minimum one-year contract extension by their existing team. A player who decides not to accept the offer will become a free agent.

Phase Two is where free agency starts, and players who finished 25th to 44th are also free agents, where teams are not obliged to re-sign free agents but can instead create an open spot.

The open spot allows a team to sign a Top 24 player who opted for free agency, sign any player in the open zone, sign a player from another team if both teams agree or sign an external player not a member of any 2023 team roster.

In June, a merger was announced between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV, whose player roster includes major champions Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka and Cameron Smith.

In October, LIV Golf's bid to have its players earn ranking points was unanimously rejected by the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) due to concerns about the Saudi Arabia-backed circuit's format.

Mentions
GolfKoepka BrooksMickelson PhilSmith Cameron
Related Articles
Cameron Smith looks for 'mojo' in Hong Kong and revenge on Gooch
Crushers win Team Championship title as LIV Golf faces uncertain future
Mickelson believes more PGA Tour players will jump to join LIV Golf
Show more
Golf
Tiger Woods appears fit for return after playing caddie role for his son
Closing eagle lifts South African Van Rooyen to PGA Tour title in Mexico
Thailand's Sarit blitzes course to win China Open by six strokes
PGA Tour members 'to be allowed into LIV qualifying event'
Chen holds three-shot China Open lead despite final hole bogey
Spaniard Rahm withdraws from first TGL league launched by Mcllroy and Woods
Golf great Sorenstam surprised by invite to join Augusta National Club
Most Read
OPINION: VAR is rapidly becoming one of English football's biggest problems
Shakhtar stun Barcelona as they edge to unlikely victory in open Group H
Haaland poised to break another scoring record, Stones facing long absence
Sevilla manager Diego Alonso wants to avenge 'unfair' Arsenal defeat

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings