Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. 'Love of football' driving ex-Liverpool striker Andy Carroll at lowly Bordeaux

'Love of football' driving ex-Liverpool striker Andy Carroll at lowly Bordeaux

Carroll in action for Bordeaux
Carroll in action for BordeauxRomain Perrocheau / AFP
Many eyebrows raised across the globe when it was announced in September that Andy Carroll (35) had signed for amateur fourth-tier French club Bordeaux, but the ex-Liverpool star told AFP that he made the move for the "love of football".

"I love a challenge," said Carroll in an interview with AFP on Thursday.

"I think it's something that I thrive on. I love trying to make myself better and challenge myself to do better things.

"I understand why people are surprised. For me, it was an easy decision just to play football and that's what I want to do. It is surprising but that's the challenge that I wanted to take."

A challenge it certainly is. Carroll has arrived at a once-great name of French football fallen on tough times.

Bordeaux, who won the last of their six league titles in 2009, were relegated to National 2 - the fourth tier of French football - this summer due to bankruptcy, losing their professional status at the same time.

"I just thought I had an opportunity to come here. I've had one year already in France and I've enjoyed it," said Carroll, who last season played for Ligue 2 side Amiens.

"I had other options even back in the UK. (But) I thought for me and the way I want to live and enjoy football, I think this was a perfect chance for me to do this."

He has been enjoying life in the southwest of France, netting a brace on his debut as Bordeaux drew 2-2 with Chateaubriant.

"Two goals in the first game is always nice," smiled Carroll. "It would have been better if we got the win."

In his second game, Carroll again scored twice in a 2-1 win for Bordeaux at the rustic home ground of Saumur.

Carroll is more than willing to embrace the practicalities of life as a lower-league footballer despite spending the bulk of his career in the top-flight Premier League and second-division Championship in England.

Beyond playing in stadiums that are sometimes effectively local recreation grounds, this can also mean long bus rides to and from away matches.

"When I was a child growing up, that's what we used to do in the academy," remembered the 35-year-old.

"We used to drive hours. It's just a big cycle, that's exactly what I'm doing now.

"The love of football, that's what it is. I think it will never die and that's exactly what it should be.

"Everyone enjoys football, but playing it is even better."

'A new chapter'

Carroll said Bordeaux's financial woes and near-disappearance as a club did not worry him before signing.

"I think when I got the call to come down here, it was something that I knew and I trusted the people that I spoke to.

"We're going to create a good team and hopefully get up the leagues."

Capped nine times by England, Carroll made his name as a powerful centre-forward at Newcastle, before a big money move to Liverpool in 2011.

After a disappointing spell on Merseyside, the Gateshead-native played for West Ham, West Brom and Reading, before crossing the Channel in 2023.

"I think it's one of those things that I want to do. I want to challenge myself outside the UK," he said.

"I've been playing football in England for my whole career and I wanted a new challenge, a new chapter in my life and that's why I decided to move."

Despite his obvious talent, Carroll has attracted attention for his off-field antics.

While he said that he is not sure if moving to France has changed him as a person, he nonetheless added: "I think it obviously changes my life and it's something that I wanted anyway.

"I wanted a little change and it's something that I'm enjoying."

Mentions
FootballAndy CarrollBordeaux
Related Articles
Driven and adaptable: Why England chose to appoint Thomas Tuchel
FKF Premier League: Kamau ‘smelling’ first Mathare United win despite poor start
Manchester United's Mainoo out for a few weeks due to muscle injury
Show more
Football
Arne Slot warns against snap judgements as Liverpool brace for tough week
Referees chief Howard Webb 'frustrated' VAR didn't overturn Bruno Fernandes red card
Vincent Kompany confident Bayern are on the right track despite winless run
Emma Hayes turns focus to United States women's World Cup goal
Liverpool face Chelsea title test while Ten Hag fights to avoid sack
Bayern Munich bosses pleased with attacking style but top spot in danger
Most Read
Tennis Tracker: Sinner too good for Djokovic in Saudi Arabia, Alcaraz downs Nadal
Tennis Tracker: Sinner eases past Medvedev in Six Kings Slam, Alcaraz downs Rune
25 finalists but Yamal the clear favourite for the Golden Boy award
Mbappe to keep any explanations for Swedish justice 'if necessary'

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings