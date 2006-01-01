Luongo comes out of international retirement to play under new Australia coach Popovic

Ipswich Town's Massimo Luongo (32) has been lured out of international retirement to help new Australia coach Tony Popovic negotiate crucial World Cup qualifiers this month against China and Japan.

The midfielder, who was instrumental in the club's promotion to the Premier League last season, called time on his Socceroos career in late 2023.

But he was part of the first squad named by Popovic, who took the reins a fortnight ago when Graham Arnold quit after overseeing a shock 1-0 home defeat to Bahrain, and then a scoreless draw with Indonesia.

The losses left Australia's World Cup qualification hanging in the balance, with a must-win home game against winless China on October 10 before a tough away clash in Japan the following week.

Luongo joins the returning Ajdin Hrustic and Riley McGree in a new-look midfield.

Popovic also recalled Melbourne Victory defender Jason Geria, eight years on from his one and only cap, among several new faces in the 26-man squad.

"We're at the beginning of an exciting journey, and it's an honour to lead this group of players," said Popovic, a former Crystal Palace defender.

"This October window offers a great opportunity to showcase a vast improvement, both in our desire and in the quality of our play.

"This time in camp will be crucial as we lay the foundations that will not only help us succeed in this window but set the tone for our future ambitions," he said.

Australia need to finish in the top two of their six-team group to guarantee their spot at the 2026 World Cup in North America or potentially face another round of qualifying.

They have qualified for the last five World Cups, making the round of 16 at Qatar in 2022.

Australia squad

Daniel Arzani (Melbourne Victory/AUS), Keanu Baccus (Mansfield Town/ENG), Aziz Behich (Melbourne City/AUS), Jordan Bos (Westerlo/BEL), Cameron Burgess (Ipswich Town/ENG), Thomas Deng (Albirex Niigata/JPN), Mitchell Duke (Machida Zelvia/JPN), Joe Gauci (Aston Villa/ENG), Jason Geria (Melbourne Victory/AUS), Craig Goodwin (Al Wehda/KSA), Ajdin Hrustic (Salernitana 1919/ITA), Nestory Irankunda (Bayern Munich/GER), Jackson Irvine (St Pauli/GER), Paul Izzo (Randers/DEN), Massimo Luongo (Ipswich Town/ENG), Riley McGree (Middlesbrough/ENG), Connor Metcalfe (St. Pauli/GER), Lewis Miller (Hibernian/SCO), Aiden O'Neill (Standard Liege/BEL), Kye Rowles (Hearts/SCO), Mathew Ryan (AS Roma/ITA), Samuel Silvera (Portsmouth/ENG), Harry Souttar (Sheffield United/ENG), Apostolos Stamatelopoulos (Motherwell/SCO), Gianni Stensness (Viking FK/NOR), Nishan Velupillay (Melbourne Victory/AUS).