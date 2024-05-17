Man Utd Luke Shaw's likely to miss Brighton match, reveals Erik ten Hag

Man Utd Luke Shaw's likely to miss Brighton match, reveals Erik ten Hag

Shaw has played 15 games for United across all competitions this season
Shaw has played 15 games for United across all competitions this season
Manchester United defender Luke Shaw's (28) injury is more complicated than previously thought, manager Erik ten Hag (54) said ahead of their final game of the Premier League season against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Shaw has played 15 games for United across all competitions this term. The full-back was expected to return from muscle injury before the end of the season.

United, in eighth place, visit Brighton on Sunday. Ten Hag's side are level on 57 points with seventh-placed Newcastle United, who visit Brentford.

Ten Hag's hopes for a European berth hinges on the result of the FA Cup final against rivals Manchester City on May 25 at Wembley.

If United beat holders City, they will play in the Europa League next season but if United lose to City in the FA Cup final, they will need to finish seventh in the league to secure a place in the Europa Conference League.

Man United's position in the table
Man United's position in the table

Ten Hag was asked about his players' fitness ahead of the two crucial games and their chances of playing for England in the Euros, which kicks off on June 14 in Germany.

"For England, I can't say, it's not up to me," the Dutch manager told reporters on Thursday. "But for the cup final, we're working on (it)."

"Harry Maguire, it's a fair chance that he will be available. Luke is more complicated, in this moment, let's say it's a low chance that he will make it. But there is still a very small, reduced chance."

Ten Hag also confirmed that defenders Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof have returned to training and are likely to play at the FA Cup final.

With Varane leaving at the end of the season, the manager was asked of United's close season transfer plans.

"All the issues will only distract us. We know what we are building on, and we have to keep this process going," he said.

