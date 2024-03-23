England boss Gareth Southgate dismisses disrespectful Man Utd links

England boss Gareth Southgate dismisses disrespectful Man Utd links
Reuters
England manager Gareth Southgate (53) said reports linking him with the top job at Manchester United were completely disrespectful and that he would only make a decision about his future after the European Championship.

Southgate is yet to agree a new deal ahead of the Euros, which will be his fourth major competition in charge of England. His current contract runs through to the end of 2024.

"My focus is the European Championship," Southgate told reporters on Friday ahead of England's friendly against Brazil.

"If we did something, a contract here (with England) before, everybody would be saying, 'Why are you signing a contract before a Euros where you've got to prove yourself?'

"I'm certainly not going to speak to anybody else ahead of that. I never have. I've been here eight years in the job. I wouldn't entertain speaking to anybody else when I'm in a job."

England's recent form
Flashscore

Reports in British media say Southgate is among United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe's top candidates to replace Erik ten Hag if the Dutchman parts ways with the Old Trafford club, who are sixth in the Premier League.

"There are two things from my point of view," Southgate added. "One is that I'm the England manager. I've got one job: to try to deliver a European Championship. Clearly, before that, two important games this week.

"The second thing is United have a manager. It's always completely disrespectful when there's any speculation about a manager that's in place.

"I'm president of the LMA (League Managers Association) so I don't have any time for that sort of thing really."

England host Brazil later on Saturday and Belgium on Tuesday at Wembley Stadium.

