The Seattle Mariners acquired third baseman Maikel Garcia, pitcher James McArthur, and pitcher L.P. Langevin from the Kansas City Royals as part of a five-player trade deal on Wednesday.

In exchange, the Royals are receiving starting pitcher Bryce Miller, starting pitcher Logan Evans, and relief pitcher Jose A. Ferrer.

Garcia, 26, is coming off a down year with the Royals. The Venezuelan slashed .268/.334/.381 with career lows across the board in home runs (3), RBI (38), and stolen bases (5), playing in only 82 games after dealing with multiple hamstring strains and a left-hand strain.

Seattle are banking on Garcia returning to his 2025 form, when he earned both his first All-Star selection and Gold Glove Award. He finished 2025 slashing .286/.351/.449 with 16 home runs, 74 RBI, and 23 stolen bases.

As for Miller, the 27-year-old is coming off a 4-10 season with a 4.17 earned run average. He gave up 100 hits and 38 walks with 119 strikeouts through 118.2 innings across 22 games (21 starts).

In 2024, Miller was looking like a stud for the Mariners. He finished that year with a 2.94 ERA and 171 strikeouts through 180.1 innings with a 12-8 record. But it wasn't until things got rough in 2025 that Miller suffered inflammation and bone spurs in his throwing elbow.

He went on the IR twice in 2025, finishing with a career-worst 5.68 ERA through 18 starts.

McArthur, 29, hasn't pitched in the majors since 2024. He missed all of 2025 after undergoing a procedure to remove a second screw from his throwing elbow after doctors found out the tissue surrounding it had an allergic reaction to the metal. The first screw had previously been removed after doctors misdiagnosed a bone chip.

The New Braunfels, Texas native spent all of last season in the Royals' minor league system, although just for four games as he began to make his return. In 2024, he had a 4.92 ERA through 57 games with the Royals as a relief pitcher.

Langevin, 23, spent the 2026 season for the Royals A+ team (Quad Cities River Bandits). In 40 innings of relief, Langevin posted a 3.42 ERA with a stunning 106 strikeouts through 55.1 innings, walking 39 and giving up 27 hits.

Evans, 25, missed all of 2026 after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He made his MLB debut in 2025 with the Mariners, tossing a 4.32 ERA in 15 starts (16 games), while giving up 82 hits and 39 walks with 59 strikeouts through 81.1 innings.

Ferrer, 26, is coming off back-to-back seasons of going 4-4 with a 4.00+ ERA out of the Mariners bullpen. The Dominican lefty finished 2026 with a 4.18 ERA, striking out 54 while giving up 20 walks and 75 hits in 64.2 innings.