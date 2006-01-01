Mathew Anim Cudjoe: The 'Ghanaian Messi’ ready to live up to expectations

Cudjoe was at Dundee United in Scotland for three seasons

The inaugural Baby Jet U16 tournament, the brainchild of legendary Ghanaian footballer Asamoah Gyan, became Mathew Anim Cudjoe's (20) stage. With every touch of the ball and every deft manoeuvre, he left spectators breathless.

Six goals and countless moments of brilliance later, Cudjoe was voted the Most Valuable Player, his first trophy in what promised to be a cabinet-filling career. At just 14, it signalled the commencement of Cudjoe's journey, one destined to accelerate beyond his dreams.

Caught in the spotlight of his newfound fame, Cudjoe soon found himself under the wing of Samuel Anim Addo, the man behind Gyan's illustrious career. From Young Apostles, Cudjoe's trajectory shot him straight to the heart of Ghanaian football royalty - Asante Kotoko.

The famous red jersey truly gave Cudjoe the platform to shine. His feet danced with the ball, leaving defenders stumbling in his wake. Football enthusiasts watched in awe, whispers of 'Ghanaian Messi' spreading like wildfire through the stands.

A man-of-the-match performance against arch-rivals Hearts of Oak in the 2019 President’s Cup further solidified his reputation. His talent screamed so loud that even European giants couldn't help but listen. Before he knew it, the boy from Prestea found himself on trials with Bayern Munich in 2020, the football world at his feet.

But Cudjoe's story was far from over. In 2021, he donned the national colours, contributing to Ghana's triumphant U20 Africa Cup of Nations campaign. Though often starting from the bench, Cudjoe admits in an interview with Flashscore that the experience was memorable.

"It was a good experience because that was my first international tournament and we won. We had great players like Fatawu Issahaku. We still stay in touch."

While Issahaku has already made his mark with the senior national team, Cudjoe eagerly awaits his opportunity.

"I want to play for the Black Stars. It'll be a dream," he expressed.

"When I was playing for Asante Kotoko, I always told the media that I will like to play for the national team. I believe it is a matter of time."

Cudjoe's recent seasons in numbers Flashscore

Following his success at the youth level, Cudjoe's career took an interesting turn as he moved to Scotland, signing with Dundee United.

This move to European football presented new challenges and opportunities for growth, exposing him to a different style of play and higher levels of competition.

Following three years in Scotland, where he decided against renewing his contract due to limited playing time, Cudjoe is now a free agent after starting just seven games in the league for Dundee last season.

Though he’s currently a free agent, the winger has confidence in his abilities: "I am convinced that this year I will play for the national team," he declared.

"I believe in myself and I know the opportunity will come. It is about hard work, the coach and your form. I think this year people will see me in the national team. And when they do they will see Messi in me," he added with a laugh.

Otto Addo has hinted at a shift towards younger players in the national team, with the average age of the recent squad hovering around 24.

Although Cudjoe is significantly younger, he faces stiff competition given the team's depth on the wings. Unfazed at 20 years, he asserts his versatility as a strength.

"I am a winger but I can play the number 10. When I get the ball I just drive forward and try to make things happen. There's no pressure on me and I believe all I need is one opportunity, maybe a friendly game."

Cudjoe's journey so far is a story of a young talent navigating the challenging world of professional football.

From local stardom in Ghana to trials with European giants, and from youth international success to knocking on the door of the senior national team, Cudjoe's path exemplifies the exciting yet demanding nature of a young African footballer's career.

As he continues to develop and seek opportunities at the highest level, many in Ghana and beyond watch with anticipation, hoping to see the 'Ghanaian Messi' fulfil his immense potential on the global stage