Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Mauricio Pochettino reportedly agrees to become US men's coach

Mauricio Pochettino reportedly agrees to become US men's coach

Mauricio Pochettino last managed Chelsea in the 2023/24 season
Mauricio Pochettino last managed Chelsea in the 2023/24 seasonReuters
Former Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino (52) has agreed to take over as coach of the United States men's team, according to an ESPN report on Thursday.

The report said the Argentine, who has been out of work since parting ways with Chelsea in May after one season with the Premier League side, would lead the team into the 2026 World Cup being co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

According to ESPN, which cited a source, Pochettino is expected to be in place as coach of the US team in time for their September 7th game against Canada in Kansas City, Kansas.

The US men's team have been without a coach since Gregg Berhalter was fired in July, 10 months into his second term as head coach, following a humiliating early exit on home soil at the Copa America.

Pochettino had joined Chelsea ahead of the 2023-24 campaign when he replaced interim manager Frank Lampard as the club's new owners looked to freshen things up after a 12th-place finish the previous season.

He had signed a two-year contract, with the club having the option of a further year, but left the west London side after a turbulent campaign despite a late rally that saw them finish sixth to secure European football for next season.

Mentions
FootballUSAPochettino Mauricio
Related Articles
Five managers who could replace Southgate for England
Canada head coach Jesse Marsch has 'no interest' in vacant USA job
Gregg Berhalter to leave role as US men's coach after group stage exit at Copa América
Show more
Football
Ten Hag says Manchester United not ready for season opener but have new signings available
Bournemouth reportedly reach agreement to sign Porto's Evanilson
Ibrahim Osman's Feyenoord move presents a strategic detour to Premier League stardom
Transfer News LIVE: Brighton closing in on Leeds' Rutter, Hoffenheim join race for Hlozek
Updated
Former Borussia Dortmund midfielder Marco Reus joins MLS side LA Galaxy
Matthijs de Ligt says partnership with Noussair Mazraoui will pay off at Man United
Tottenham suspend Yves Bissouma over laughing gas video
Five key talking points ahead of the 2024/25 LaLiga season
New beginnings for PSG but same old Kylian Mbappe questions for Luis Enrique
Most Read
Kylian Mbappe making Real Madrid debut as starter against Atalanta in UEFA Super Cup
Transfer News LIVE: Brighton closing in on Leeds' Rutter, Hoffenheim join race for Hlozek
Kylian Mbappe scores on debut as Real Madrid ease past Atalanta to win UEFA Super Cup
'No limit' for Kylian Mbappe after dream Real Madrid debut

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings