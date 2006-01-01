Canada head coach Jesse Marsch has 'no interest' in vacant USA job

Canada head coach Jesse Marsch has 'no interest' in vacant USA job

Jesse Marsch has caught the eye during his time with Canada
Jesse Marsch has caught the eye during his time with Canada
Canada's head coach Jesse Marsch (50) dismissed rumours of his interest in the USA men's national team vacancy, reiterating his commitment to the Canadian side ahead of their third-place playoff in the Copa América.

Marsch, an American, took over Canada in May and led the team to the Copa America semi-finals in his first major tournament in the job, where they are preparing to face Uruguay in the third-place match on Saturday.

However, when asked about his potential role in the upcoming friendly between Canada and the USA in September, Marsch responded with a definitive denial.

"I'm not leaving this job," Marsch said, laughing off the suggestion.

"I have no interest in the U.S. job. And to be fair, unless there's a big shift in the organization, I don't think that I'll ever have interest in that job in the future.

"I'm really happy here. I couldn't be happier, actually, in terms of what it's like to work with the leaders in this organization and what it's like to work with this team."

Canada have been in impressive form under Marsch
Canada have been in impressive form under Marsch

Marsch has coached in Major League Soccer, and with Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig overseas.

He took over Leeds United in 2022, becoming the third American to coach an English Premier League club, but he lasted only one year at Elland Road.

Marsch was a candidate for the US job after the 2022 World Cup before US Soccer decided to rehire Gregg Berhalter.

During a podcast appearance in May, Marsch said he "wasn't treated very well" in the interview process with US Soccer.

Mentions
FootballCopa AméricaCanadaUSA
