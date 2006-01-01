Advertisement
  3. McIlroy says Olympics show 'what's important' in sport after missing out on medal

McIlroy says Olympics show 'what's important' in sport after missing out on medal

McIlroy was one shot off the lead when he dumped his approach on the 15th hole into the water
Rory McIlroy (35) said the Olympics show "what's important in sport" after he narrowly missed out on a medal in a dramatic final round of the men's golf tournament on Sunday.

The Irishman was one shot off the lead when he dumped his approach on the 15th hole into the water, eventually finishing in a tie for fifth with Jon Rahm behind champion Scottie Scheffler.

But McIlroy, despite his own personal disappointment, said this week had been refreshing for golf after a turbulent couple of years for the sport due to the controversy surrounding the Saudi-backed breakaway LIV circuit.

"I still think that the Ryder Cup is the best tournament that we have in our game, pure competition, and I think this has the potential to be right up there with it," said the four-time major winner.

"I think with how much of a shitshow the game of golf is right now and you think about the two tournaments that might be the purest form of competition in our sport, we don't play for money in it.

"So it speaks volumes for what's important in sport and what's important. I think every single player this week has had an amazing experience."

A chaotic last day saw a host of players challenge near the top of the leaderboard, with Rahm ending up outside the medal positions despite having held a four-shot lead after 10 holes.

McIlroy poured in seven birdies to move through the field, before coming up agonisingly short of the 15th green and making a double-bogey.

"Missed my spot by nearly three or four yards and that ended up costing me a medal," he said.

"I had a wedge in my hand on 15 and you birdie that and get to 18-under and tied for the lead, yeah, absolutely," McIlroy added when asked if he was thinking about winning gold.

"Any medal is possible at that point."

Frenchman Victor Perez was eight shots adrift of the lead during the final round before charging into contention with an incredible stretch of five holes that featured four birdies and an eagle.

His surge was greeted by raucous scenes in the crowd, although he ended up just short of sealing a spot on the podium.

"Even standing on the 16th tee and watching 18 and seeing Victor Perez come up 18 and how he was serenaded by the French crowds," McIlroy said of the world number 75's effect on the fans.

"We don't get that any other place that we play, maybe apart from the Ryder Cup.

"I just thought it was an incredible atmosphere and environment to play in, and I think everyone in the field had a blast."

