Messi magic earns Argentina win over Ecuador in World Cup qualifier

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Messi magic earns Argentina win over Ecuador in World Cup qualifier
Messi magic earns Argentina win over Ecuador in World Cup qualifier
Messi's goal gave Argentina the edge over Ecuador
Messi's goal gave Argentina the edge over Ecuador
Reuters
Lionel Messi's (36) second-half goal gave Argentina a 1-0 home win over Ecuador on Thursday to get their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign off on the right foot.

World champions Argentina were dominant in possession but frustrated in attack as they struggled to make the breakthrough.

Captain Messi, however, continued the fine form he is showing with club side Inter Miami by scoring from a free kick after 77 minutes.

"We played against a great team, with good players and physically strong," Messi told reporters.

"Everyone always wants to beat Argentina and even more so now that we are the world champions. We can't relax, we have to improve on what we've been doing.

"The objective is to qualify for the World Cup again. We really enjoyed what we did but we have to look ahead."

Messi led Argentina to yet another victory
Reuters

Messi's goal also tied him with close friend Luis Suarez of Uruguay as the all-time top scorer in the South American qualifying competition with 29.

"It's a pleasure for me that we are both there," said Messi, who has now scored 104 international goals. "Given what the qualifiers mean for us in South American football, it's a very nice thing for both of us."

Argentina will next play at Bolivia on Tuesday.

In other qualifiers, Paraguay drew 0-0 with Peru while Colombia claimed a 1-0 home win over Venezuela.

The first round of CONMEBOL qualifiers continues on Friday when Uruguay host Chile before Brazil take on Bolivia.

Mentions
FootballMessi LionelArgentinaEcuador
Related Articles
Messi to lead Argentina in opening World Cup qualifiers
Messi returns as 2026 World Cup qualifiers kick off
'Excited' Lionel Messi signs contract with Inter Miami until 2025
Show more
Football
South Korea still a work in progress, says Klinsmann
Ghana, Angola & Tanzania qualify for Africa Cup of Nations finals
Updated
France fly towards Euro 2024 qualification with Ireland win
Spain coach has 'blind confidence' in Barca teen Yamal
Spanish women's league players confirm strike over pay issues
Musiala ruled out of Germany friendlies with back injury
Kai Havertz 'relaxed' over difficult start at Arsenal
Editors' Picks: US Open ends, Bielsa & Chile reunite
Sammy Silvera eyes Socceroos chance against Mexico
Most Read
Greek club Volos releases player after he gives away penalty
Alcaraz, Djokovic a class apart from chasing pack, says Zverev
Ghana, Angola & Tanzania qualify for Africa Cup of Nations finals
Spain visit Georgia in shadow of ongoing Rubiales scandal

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings