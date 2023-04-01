'Excited' Lionel Messi signs contract with Inter Miami until 2025

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. MLS
  4. 'Excited' Lionel Messi signs contract with Inter Miami until 2025
'Excited' Lionel Messi signs contract with Inter Miami until 2025
Messi's debut is expected on Friday when Inter Miami will host Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup
Messi's debut is expected on Friday when Inter Miami will host Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup
Twitter
Argentine superstar Lionel Messi (36) has signed a contract until 2025 with Inter Miami, the Major League Soccer team announced on Saturday.

The striker who sparked Argentina to a World Cup title last year in Qatar, is set to be unveiled by the team in a Sunday ceremony and expected to join Inter Miami on the pitch as early as Friday.

"I'm very excited to start this next step in my career with Inter Miami and in the United States," Messi, who moves from Paris Saint-Germain, said in a statement.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is expected to spark greater interest in the sport and MLS across the United States and revive the fortunes of a Miami squad at the bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference at 5-13 with three drawn.

"This is a fantastic opportunity and together we will continue to build this beautiful project," Messi said. "The idea is to work together to achieve the objectives we set and I'm very eager to start helping here in my new home."

Messi's debut is expected on Friday when Inter Miami will host Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup, a revamped competition between MLS and Mexican league squads.

It's the biggest boost for the North American League since English star David Beckham, now a co-owner of Inter Miami, joined the Los Angeles Galaxy in 2007. He launched the MLS squad in 2020 after years of trying to find a stadium site.

"Ten years ago, when I started my journey to build a new team in Miami, I said that I dreamt of bringing the greatest players in the world to this amazing city, players who shared the ambition I had when I joined LA Galaxy to help grow football in the USA and to build a legacy for the next generation in this sport that we love so much," Beckham said in a statement.

"Today that dream came true.

"I couldn't be prouder that a player of Leo's calibre is joining our club, but I am also delighted to welcome a good friend, an amazing person and his beautiful family to join our Inter Miami community.

"The next phase of our adventure starts here and I can't wait to see Leo take to the pitch."

Mentions
FootballMLSInter MiamiMessi LionelBeckham DavidParis SGArgentinaCruz AzulLos Angeles GalaxyLA GalaxyTransfer News
Related Articles
Lionel Messi eager to face new challenge at Inter Miami
Argentina manager Scaloni believes Messi deserves his big-money MLS move
Lionel Messi set to sign for Inter Miami after leaving French champions PSG
Show more
Football
Women's World Cup players aim to break down remaining barriers for working mothers
Transfer News LIVE: Arsenal announce Declan Rice, Inter Miami unveil Lionel Messi
Updated
Wales captain Aaron Ramsey leaves Nice by mutual consent, signs for boyhood club Cardiff
Former referee Mike Dean quits Premier League VAR role
After back-to-back narrow World Cup misses, defender Bronze hopes this is England's year
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season
Updated
Declan Rice rises from Chelsea reject to England's most expensive player
Arsenal sign midfielder Declan Rice from West Ham for record fee
Updated
Women’s football still leagues behind men’s pay as historic World Cup approaches
Ireland pin hopes on O'Sullivan recovery after injury in abandoned friendly
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Arsenal announce Declan Rice, Inter Miami unveil Lionel Messi
Daniil Medvedev to tune out of Alcaraz-Djokovic Wimbledon blockbuster after loss in semis
Tennis Tracker: Vondrousova wins championship in straight-set victory over Jabeur
Unseeded Marketa Vondrousova upsets favourite Ons Jabeur to win Wimbledon title

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |