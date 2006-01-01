Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Mexico inflict first defeat on Pochettino's USA with dominant win

Mexico inflict first defeat on Pochettino's USA with dominant win

Fulham teammates Robinson and Jimenez battle for the ball
Fulham teammates Robinson and Jimenez battle for the ballFernando Carranza / Reuters
Mauricio Pochettino suffered his first defeat in only his second match in charge of the US national team on Tuesday as his side lost 2-0 to Mexico in a friendly in Guadalajara.

Raul Jimenez opened the scoring midway through the first half with a superb long-range free kick that soared over the US wall and angled into the top-right corner to the delight of fans at Estadio Akron.

El Tri took firm control of the match early in the second half when the ball fell to Cesar Huerta in front of goal and he whipped a quick shot past diving US goalkeeper Matt Turner to double their advantage.

It was a much-needed victory for Mexico after they were booed by fans following a disappointing 2-2 draw in a friendly last weekend against an under-strength Valencia.

The US, who beat Panama in Pochettino's debut on Saturday, were short on firepower with Christian Pulisic, Ricardo Pepi and Weston McKennie among those who did not make the trip to Mexico and instead returned to their club sides.

Absences aside though, it was still an uninspired and passive performance from the US, who had just one shot on target and saw their seven-match unbeaten streak against their fierce rivals come to an end.

Pochettino said the US started strong but the game changed after Mexico's first goal.

"It wasn't a great performance but this type of game is perfect for us to learn," the Argentine told reporters.

"Overall I think Mexico was a little bit better than us and fully deserved the victory, but for us, it is a process."

The match also marked the emotional farewell of Guadalajara-born Andres Guardado, Mexico's most-capped player, who left the field to a standing ovation when he was subbed early in the first half after earning the last of his 182 caps.

Mentions
FootballUSAMexico
Related Articles
Americans get their belief back as Pochettino makes his mark against Panama
USA begin Pochettino era with 2-0 victory against Panama
New US coach Mauricio Pochettino hails Christian Pulisic but worries over workload
Show more
Football
OPINION: Ten Hag's Man Utd legacy will be leaving behind a side with no world-class players
Engin Firat turns to prayers to help Kenya qualify for 2025 AFCON in Morocco
Popovic hails Socceroos spirit after positive qualifying window
Moriyasu frustrated after Australia end Japan's winning run
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Man Utd to offload Brazilians as Ronaldo discusses new Al Nassr deal
Uruguay's winless run continues with goalless draw against Ecuador
Brazil move step closer to World Cup qualification with comfortable win over Peru
Messi dazzles with three goals and two assist as Argentina put six past Bolivia
Sadio Mane seals Senegal finals place but Ghana face uphill battle
Updated
Most Read
Libya lay blame for qualifier postponement on Nigeria after airport debacle
Sadio Mane seals Senegal finals place but Ghana face uphill battle
Mbappe 'shocked' to see name linked to Swedish rape investigation
Former champions Ghana in desperate fight for survival in AFCON qualifying

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings