New US coach Mauricio Pochettino hails Christian Pulisic but worries over workload

New United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino (52) has hailed AC Milan's American winger Christian Pulisic (26) as one of the best forwards in the world but has warned he may need to limit his workload.

Pochettino will take charge of the USA for the first time on Saturday in Austin when his team take on Panama in a friendly. The Argentine will then take his team to Mexico for a friendly in Guadalajara on Tuesday to conclude his first window since being appointed to replace Gregg Berhalter.

Pulisic, who made his debut for his country as a 17-year-old, has amassed 73 caps by the age of 26 and is enjoying a rich run of form with his club in Serie A.

The former Dortmund and Chelsea winger has featured in all seven Serie A games for Milan, scoring five goals and has two Champions League appearances, scoring against Liverpool.

Pulisic's recent stats Flashscore

Pochettino did not hold back in his assessment of Pulisic's talent.

"(He's) a great player, fantastic player, a player that I think is going to help now and in the future to put the team in a place that we want, I think he is a fantastic player, one of the best offensive players in the world," he said.

But the former Tottenham manager suggested Pulisic's workload may need to be carefully managed.

"He is playing every single game, every single minute, that is also a thing that we are a little bit worried (about)," he said.

"Sometimes we need to protect, we will see, because he arrived a little bit tired, but that is a thing that I told before - to build a very good relationship with the club and try to help and when we really need him, he needs to be in form, happy, strong. The quality is there because he has an enormous talent, he is a fantastic player."

Fresh

Pochettino said he would not be taking any gambles with player fitness during the two friendly games.

"(On Saturday) we want to put in place 11 players that feel fresh and with the possibility to compete at their best and not to take risks because that is another thing that I wanted to tell you that we are not going to take risks with our players," he said.

"We need to be responsible also with the clubs. We need to send them (back) in the same, but not in worse."

Some of Pochettino's players have said the preparation this week has been "intense" but the coach said that didn't purely reflect the physical aspect of training but the players adapting to his approach to the game.

"We are a coaching staff that we demand a lot, I think, because we really believe that you want to compete in your best, you need to train, replicate the intensity that is going to be demanded in the competition," he said.

The Argentine, whose most recent role was at Chelsea, said he had been pleased to see a positive attitude from the team, which had been criticised for their recent displays which saw just one win in their last seven games.

"One thing that the 25 players share is the motivation to be here and to play for the national team. That is amazing, how excited to come here," he said.

But he said it would take time for the team to adapt to the new coaching staff.

"The important thing is to talk and to know (each other) outside of the field. And then (for us) to know them also on the pitch," he added.