Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. New US coach Mauricio Pochettino hails Christian Pulisic but worries over workload

New US coach Mauricio Pochettino hails Christian Pulisic but worries over workload

Pulisic has already scored five goals for AC Milan this season
Pulisic has already scored five goals for AC Milan this seasonGabriele Maltinti / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images via AFP
New United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino (52) has hailed AC Milan's American winger Christian Pulisic (26) as one of the best forwards in the world but has warned he may need to limit his workload.

Pochettino will take charge of the USA for the first time on Saturday in Austin when his team take on Panama in a friendly. The Argentine will then take his team to Mexico for a friendly in Guadalajara on Tuesday to conclude his first window since being appointed to replace Gregg Berhalter.

Pulisic, who made his debut for his country as a 17-year-old, has amassed 73 caps by the age of 26 and is enjoying a rich run of form with his club in Serie A.

The former Dortmund and Chelsea winger has featured in all seven Serie A games for Milan, scoring five goals and has two Champions League appearances, scoring against Liverpool.

Pulisic's recent stats
Pulisic's recent statsFlashscore

Pochettino did not hold back in his assessment of Pulisic's talent.

"(He's) a great player, fantastic player, a player that I think is going to help now and in the future to put the team in a place that we want, I think he is a fantastic player, one of the best offensive players in the world," he said.

But the former Tottenham manager suggested Pulisic's workload may need to be carefully managed.

"He is playing every single game, every single minute, that is also a thing that we are a little bit worried (about)," he said.

"Sometimes we need to protect, we will see, because he arrived a little bit tired, but that is a thing that I told before - to build a very good relationship with the club and try to help and when we really need him, he needs to be in form, happy, strong. The quality is there because he has an enormous talent, he is a fantastic player."

Fresh

Pochettino said he would not be taking any gambles with player fitness during the two friendly games.

"(On Saturday) we want to put in place 11 players that feel fresh and with the possibility to compete at their best and not to take risks because that is another thing that I wanted to tell you that we are not going to take risks with our players," he said.

"We need to be responsible also with the clubs. We need to send them (back) in the same, but not in worse."

Some of Pochettino's players have said the preparation this week has been "intense" but the coach said that didn't purely reflect the physical aspect of training but the players adapting to his approach to the game.

"We are a coaching staff that we demand a lot, I think, because we really believe that you want to compete in your best, you need to train, replicate the intensity that is going to be demanded in the competition," he said.

The Argentine, whose most recent role was at Chelsea, said he had been pleased to see a positive attitude from the team, which had been criticised for their recent displays which saw just one win in their last seven games.

"One thing that the 25 players share is the motivation to be here and to play for the national team. That is amazing, how excited to come here," he said.

But he said it would take time for the team to adapt to the new coaching staff.

"The important thing is to talk and to know (each other) outside of the field. And then (for us) to know them also on the pitch," he added.

Mentions
FootballChristian PulisicMauricio PochettinoUSA
Related Articles
Editors' Picks: International football takes centre stage as Pogacar targets further glory
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder 'numb' after George Baldock death
Pochettino names first USA squad ahead of international friendlies
Show more
Football
Former Liverpool defender Joel Matip reportedly retires at 33
Nottingham Forest fined over social media criticism of VAR official
Updated
Real Madrid confirm Dani Carvajal has undergone successful knee surgery
Lazio and Atletico hit by sanctions following fans' racist behaviour
Kamada says Japan can close in on World Cup place against Australia
Ghana held by Sudan as Algeria march on in Cup of Nations qualifiers
Belgium admit riding their luck as they salvage draw in Italy
Most Read
World number two Carlos Alcaraz knocked out of Shanghai Masters in straight sets
Nigeria vs Libya: Where the AFCON qualifier will be won and lost
No case for the defence as Greece stun experimental England
Former Liverpool defender Joel Matip reportedly retires at 33

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings