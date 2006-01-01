Pochettino names first USA squad ahead of international friendlies

Mauricio Pochettino speaks to the media during a press conference after being introduced as the head coach of the USMNT

New United States national team coach Mauricio Pochettino has handed recalls to goalkeeper Zack Steffen and Venezia midfielder Gianluca Busio in his first squad since taking over the team.

Former Tottenham manager Pochettino will make his debut on the bench for the USA in Austin, Texas on October 12 when his team take on Panama in a friendly.

The USA will then travel to face rivals Mexico in Guadalajara three days later.

Pochettino has stuck largely with the squad that Gregg Berhalter and interim coach Mikey Varas used this year.

The USA has won just one of their last seven games - all held on home soil - including the disappointing early exit from Copa America where the hosts lost to Panama in the group stage.

Former Manchester City goalkeeper Steffen, who now plays in MLS with the Colorado Rapids, midfielder and Italy-based Busio earn their first call-ups of 2024 along with Celtic defender Auston Trusty.

USMNT Squad:

Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Cardiff City), Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew), Zack Steffen (Colorado Rapids), Matt Turner (Crystal Palace)

Defenders: Marlon Fossey (Standard Liege), Kristoffer Lund (Palermo), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse), Tim Ream (Charlotte), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati), Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach), Auston Trusty (Celtic)

Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United), Gianluca Busio (Venezia), Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough), Yunus Musah (AC Milan), Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven)

Forwards: Folarin Balogun (Monaco), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan), Josh Sargent (Norwich City), Timothy Weah (Juventus), Haji Wright (Coventry City)