EXCLUSIVE: Royale Union SG speedster Fuseini on running the fast lane to football fame

Whenever Mohammed Fuseini (22) touches the ball at Stade Joseph Marien, the crowd buzzes with excitement, eagerly awaiting a moment of magic. This past weekend, he delivered just that, scoring his third goal of the season as Royale Union Saint-Gilloise cruised to a commanding 3-0 victory over K.V. Kortrijk.

Fuseini has quickly established himself as one of the fastest footballers in the world. Just two weeks prior, he reached an astounding top speed of 37.58 km/h against Anderlecht - the fastest recorded speed in the Belgian League. To put that into perspective, that was the average speed of Usain Bolt when he set the 100m world record of 9.58 seconds in 2009.

In fact, Fuseini outpaced every player in last season's Champions League, surpassing PSG’s Nuno Mendes, who clocked in at 37.2 km/h. Even the Premier League's fastest recorded speed, held by Micky van de Ven at 37.38 km/h, falls short of Fuseini’s remarkable feat.

Reflecting on his journey, Fuseini shared with Flashscore: “When I was very young in the academy I used to dribble a lot, but then my coaches used to tell me that I'm fast so I should make sure I use my speed. That's when I figured out I was really, really fast.”

He added: “So from there I just started running a lot. I don't think it's one of my biggest qualities, but I think I'm also dynamic. I can also take players on.”

Despite his blistering speed, Fuseini is aware of the common stereotype that fast players often struggle with decision-making on the pitch. The Royale Union Saint-Gilloise player is aware of this drawback and constantly paces himself to remain calm, a trait that has seen him score 12 goals in his last 24 league games.

“You need to think whilst you have the ball. You can't always run around. When you run too fast, you won't be able to think that much.

"So you just have to make sure you are calm when you are running and make sure you think whilst you are running with the ball or without the ball.“

Asked to choose one player he would back himself in a race with, Fuseini smiles and says: “Mbappe.”

For that race to take place, Royale Union Saint-Gilloise will need to probably play in the Champions League, and they did come close. The Belgians lost 4-1 (over two legs) to Slavia Prague in the Champions League qualifiers. Fuseini picked up a red card in the dying embers of the first game for violent conduct, one that he regrets.

“I'm really looking forward to coming back and playing in the Europa League. It's a great competition. And I was very sad on Thursday when I was watching from the stands. I thought about what I did the last time and I just knew that I messed up big time.

“Because playing against Fenerbahce would have been a great test for me. But then things happen for a reason so I just have to learn from my mistakes and then move on with it. And then I have one more game to miss. And then hopefully the next game I will be available for the team.”

Nevertheless, it’s generally been a positive start to life in Belgium, a country Fuseini affectionately describes as “Africa" to him.

“There are a lot of Ghanaians (and) there’s a Ghanaian shop as well and I always go to get some food and eat. Coming to Belgium was one of the best decisions I made because I knew when I came here I’ll meet some friends and others. Especially I have a friend already where I live and we always do things together,” he reflected.

In his downtime, the former Randers player enjoys playing Call of Duty with his friends. Fuseini was recently introduced to the game by one of his best mates Lasso Coulibaly. Belgium being the heart of Europe, surrounded by Germany, the Netherlands, France and Luxembourg has perhaps given the Ghanaian the privilege to visit friends with ease.

All of this helped the forward reconnect even when Royale Union were struggling in the league under new coach Sebastien Pocognoli. Their recent win over Kortrijk was their first in six games.

“I think for the past games we've been playing so good but it's just we've been lacking goals and then today I think the chances we got, we took the chances we got especially from the strikers," Fuseini said after the win.

“For the past games we were not scoring and then we've been trying to work on our finishing in training what we worked on in training during the week, it came into the game and then when we got our chances, we took them.

"I think it was a good game today, especially winning 3-0 and then I think this will motivate us to go for more wins during our coming games as well.”

The goal against Kortrijk was also Fuseini’s first in the last five league games but the Ghanaian admits that’s not the most important thing.

“For me, the most important thing for me is it's not about only me scoring. When I make a run and I don't get the ball, I keep going. I might make a run and that will maybe create a space for another player. And then the player will get a goal or something like that.

"It's hard when you play a game and then don't score, you feel frustrated but then it's part of the game. You can't always score in all games, you just make sure you are ready whenever you get a chance to score.”

In Royale Union's new system, Fuseini plays alongside another striker - a role he relishes: “Since I started playing as a professional player, I haven't really played as a winger. I've mostly played as a striker.

"The difference between a winger and a striker is that you are more like in the middle. And as a winger, you are more on the side and you can do one-on-one and take on your man and create some chances for the team.

"For me, I balance it. I'm always sometimes in the centre and sometimes on the wings because I know my qualities. I can play as a winger and as a striker as well.”

“I think we've played, I think this is our second time playing together. We are still trying to get the connection. I think in the last game and today's game I think we've been able to connect with each other so much. So I think we just need to play more and then the connection will come naturally,” Fuseini adds on partnership with strike partner Franjo Ivanovic.

As he settles into life in Saint-Gilles, Fuseini has captured the hearts of fans who eagerly approach him for photos and words of encouragement after matches. This is not new to the football culture at Royale Union - a club that has recently brewed African stars like Simon Adingra and Victor Boniface.

The Ghanaian admits he looks up to these players who were once in his shoes: “I'm looking forward to that (next big step) but then everybody has his own journey and all this. I'll be happy to maybe make a good move as they did but right now my focus here is to play more games and then develop as a player. That's my main goal and then help the team put it to where it deserves to be.”

Despite Fuseini’s good form, he’s yet to be capped at international level for Ghana. However, he remains patient and optimistic about his desire to represent his country.

“For me, it's important for me to be patient. I'm sure when it's the right time they'll call me and then I just need to be ready. When they call me, then I'll be there to represent the motherland.”