EXCLUSIVE: Anderlecht's Ashimeru on Kompany's influence, playing for Addo & his new hairstyle

When Majeed Ashimeru (26) first burst onto the scenes playing for WAFA in the Ghana Premier League, his ability to receive the ball in tight spaces and pick a pass caught the eye. As his career progressed in Austria, he became known for his signature flying dreadlocks.

After several loan spells whilst playing in Austria, few could have predicted the journey that lay ahead for the talented Ghanaian.

Fast forward to 2024, and Ashimeru has not only established himself as a key player for Belgian giants Anderlecht but has also made his mark in European competitions.

In a surprising move in June earlier this year, Ashimeru decided to part ways with his iconic dreadlocks, signalling a new chapter in his career.

Reflecting on this change, the midfielder explained in an exclusive interview with Flashscore: "I just felt because it's been over six, seven years I had my locks so I felt that I need to cut it down and start all over again because I remember when I was in Ghana I had no locks.

"So after I think after six, seven years, I need to come up with something new and start again so that's why I did it."

Ashimeru's career reached a new milestone recently when he featured in Anderlecht's 2-1 victory over Ferencvaros on Wednesday in the Europa League. This match marked his debut in the competition having previously played in the Champions League with Red Bull Salzburg and the Conference League with Anderlecht.

"This is my first time playing in the Europa League. I'm looking forward to an amazing time during this Europa League. The most important thing is the win, but I feel good overall.

"Starting with a good way like this in the Europa League is a good step for the team and me coming in the last 25 minutes is always difficult but I'm just happy for the win," Ashimeru shared.

The 2024/25 Europa League season introduced a new format, replacing the traditional group stage with a 36-team league phase. This change means more matches for participating teams, a prospect that excites Ashimeru.

"The more games you play, the better because it's a good feeling. For me personally, I think it's a good phase to play so many games," he enthused.

Despite his enthusiasm, Ashimeru has faced challenges with game time recently. Out of his six appearances this season, only two have been starts, as the club carefully manages his workload due to previous injuries.

However, the midfielder remains positive about his progress: "It has been good overall because last year I had too many injuries so I'm now coming up step by step. Overall, I would say I feel really good to play for this club and also the city, the supporters, everyone. I'm just hoping I can make the next step."

Majeed Ashimeru speaking with Flashscore's Owuraku Ampofo Owuraku Ampofo

Ashimeru's commitment to Anderlecht was further solidified in July 2024 when he extended his contract until 2027. This extension speaks volumes about his affection for the club.

"It's amazing because I've been here three and a half years already,” he added.

Anderlecht, despite their rich history, has experienced a trophy drought in recent years. Their last league title came in the 2016/17 season, and they've narrowly missed out on silverware in recent campaigns. Ashimeru, however, remains optimistic about the team's prospects.

"We take it step by step but I think we can go really far because we have amazing players and we're just hoping for the best and yeah we keep going," he stated.

The Ghanaian's journey at Anderlecht began under the tutelage of Vincent Kompany, who pushed for his permanent signing after an initial loan spell from Red Bull Salzburg. Ashimeru isn't surprised by Kompany's successful transition to managing Bayern Munich.

"I've always believed in him because he's one coach that has really learned a lot. And I knew one day he would coach one of the top teams. And now he has it.

"Everyone can see how the team (Bayern Munich) is now. They've won about six games now and I think he knew what he wanted. He's a good coach overall. I think he will really go far. I've always believed in him," the midfielder remarked.

Having worked closely with Kompany for over a year, Ashimeru provided insight into what sets the young coach apart.

"He's someone that is always interacting a lot with the players and even sometimes in training he joins and trains with the team. So, I think this one quality he has that will make you as a player want to fight for him, want to kill yourself for him. So, I think with this he will really, really go far.”

Anderlecht's recent results Flashscore

On the international front, the WAFA graduate’s journey with the Ghana national team has been a winding one. After making his debut in 2021 against South Africa, he had to wait two years for his next cap. However, since late 2023, he has become a regular fixture in the squad, featuring in eight out of twelve possible games. The recent international window saw Ashimeru play under Otto Addo for the first time.

"It feels really amazing to be able to be called because we have so many players out here in Ghana. Working with Otto Addo is something I've been waiting for a long time. Having the time to work with him, I can say he's a good coach and I feel like we have so many things to achieve together. It feels good to work with him."

Ghana's recent international performances have been concerning, with the team securing just one point from two AFCON qualifiers against Angola and Niger. This represents their worst start to an AFCON qualifying campaign since 1961, putting their participation in next year's tournament in Morocco at risk.

The 26-year-old acknowledges the gravity of the situation but remains determined: "We know what Ghana demands from other players, so we're just going all out to win the games and hopefully we can qualify for the AFCON."

With renewed focus and commitment to improvement, Ashimeru is poised for even greater heights with Anderlecht and the Ghana national team in the coming years.