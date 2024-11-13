Advertisement
MMA superstar McGregor dismisses sexual assault allegations as 'lies'

Reuters
Conor McGregor pictured in September
Conor McGregor pictured in SeptemberAction Images via Reuters / Andrew Couldridge
Irish mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Conor McGregor (36) denied in a Dublin court on Wednesday that he had sexually assaulted a woman in 2018, saying a civil case brought against him and another man was "full of lies."

The plaintiff Nikita Hand alleges that McGregor sexually assaulted her on December 9th, 2018, and that another man, James Lawrence, did the same, the court heard last week.

McGregor told the court that he had "fully consensual sex" with Hand and that he did not force anyone to do anything against their will. He was taking the stand for the first time on the sixth day of the trial.

"Your client is full of lies. Everything is a lie," the former UFC champion said after being asked by Hand's lawyer about her testimony that he put her in an arm lock.

He also denied causing bruising to the plaintiff. Hand's lawyer accused McGregor of pressing down so hard on her watch that there was still a mark on her skin days later.

Hand's lawyer said last week that when she was referred to a sexual assault treatment unit the day after the alleged assault, a doctor was so concerned that he directed that photographs be taken of her injuries.

Hand said that she and a friend made contact with McGregor, who she knew, after a work Christmas party. She said they were driven by McGregor to a party in a penthouse room of a south Dublin hotel where drugs and alcohol were consumed.

She said McGregor took her to a bedroom in the penthouse and sexually assaulted her. Hand's lawyer, John Gordon, said Hand was on antidepressants and "full of drugs" at the time of the alleged assault.

The judge told the jury of eight women and four men that the trial is expected to last two weeks.

Mentions
Combat SportsConor McGregorBoxingMixed martial arts
