Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Moto racing
  3. MotoGP
  4. Bagnaia fastest in practice in Malaysia ahead of title rival Martin

Bagnaia fastest in practice in Malaysia ahead of title rival Martin

AFP
Updated
Bagnaia in action in Malaysia
Bagnaia in action in MalaysiaLillian Suwanrumpha / AFP
Francesco Bagnaia (27) was easily fastest in practice for the potentially decisive Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang on Friday, with title rival Jorge Martin (26) sixth.

Spain's Martin is 17 points ahead of Italian defending champion Bagnaia in the title race, with just one race weekend left after Malaysia.

Pramac Ducati's Martin can mathematically clinch his first world crown this weekend, with a sprint race on Saturday and a grand prix on Sunday.

But in hot and humid conditions at Sepang, the day belonged to Bagnaia as he fired a warning shot ahead of a critical weekend.

The Ducati ace was easily fastest in morning practice and trumped his rival in the afternoon too, topping the timesheets with a blistering 1min 57.679sec.

That was just 0.050sec ahead of Martin, who went down with just under three minutes left in the session, skidding off his bike to end his afternoon a little prematurely. He was unhurt.

The title tussle is now a straight shootout between Martin and Bagnaia.

Third-fastest was Bagnaia's team-mate Enea Bastianini, with Maverick Vinales fourth and Alex Marquez fifth.

Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez was 10th.

Andrea Iannone, on his return to MotoGP after a four-year doping ban, was 21st for the Valentino Rossi-owned Ducati-VR46 team.

Bagnaia won the grand prix at a wet Buriram in Thailand last week, ahead of Martin, to shave his rival's lead and keep the championship alive.

The season finale is scheduled for Valencia in a fortnight, but top riders, including Martin and Bagnaia, have called for the event to be moved because of deadly flooding in that part of Spain.

Mentions
Moto racingMotorsportFrancesco BagnaiaJorge MartinEnea BastianiniAlex MarquezMarc MarquezMaverick VinalesAndrea IannoneMotoGP
Related Articles
Bagnaia dominates to win wet Thai Grand Prix ahead of title rival Martin
Enea Bastianini sees off championship leader to claim sprint victory at Thai Grand Prix
Bagnaia claims pole for Thailand Grand Prix with title rival Martin third
Show more
Moto racing
MotoGP riders call for season finale in Valencia to be postponed due to deadly floods
Martin and Bagnaia heading to Sepang with MotoGP world title within reach
Francesco Bagnaia on 'mission' to overhaul Jorge Martin in MotoGP title fight
Marc Marquez wins titanic duel with leader Jorge Martin at Australian MotoGP
Jorge Martin extends championship lead with Australian MotoGP sprint win
Bagnaia wins Japan MotoGP sprint race to close gap on leader Martin
Most Read
MotoGP riders call for season finale in Valencia to be postponed due to deadly floods
Nottingham Forest owner Marinakis accused of match-fixing during libel lawsuit
Manchester United set to announce Amorim as new manager after deal agreed
De Gea delivers as Fiorentina edge Genoa to move into Serie A's top four

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings