Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Buriram MotoGP
  4. Bagnaia claims pole for Thailand Grand Prix with title rival Martin third

Bagnaia claims pole for Thailand Grand Prix with title rival Martin third

AFP
Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia will start from pole at the Thailand MotoGP
Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia will start from pole at the Thailand MotoGPLillian Suwanrumpha / AFP
World champion Francesco Bagnaia set a lap record in powering to pole position Saturday for the Thailand MotoGP sprint race and grand prix, with chief title rival Jorge Martin starting from third after a late crash.

In overcast and hot conditions, Italian Ducati star Bagnaia surged around the circuit at Buriram in one minute and 28.700 seconds - the first rider ever under 1:29. His blistering pace put him 0.232 seconds clear of teammate Enea Bastianini.

Spain's Martin, who is 20 points ahead of Bagnaia in the title race with three weekends left, filled the front row, 0.198 seconds further back.

But it was a mixed session for the Pramac rider, who lost control of his Ducati at turn five and crashed after setting his fastest time, taking no further part.

He hit the deck two corners after hard-charging Spaniard Marc Marquez - who set a lap record in practice on Friday - did the same.

Gresini's Marquez, who is third in the championship standings, 79 points adrift with 37 points at stake this weekend, will start from fifth, behind Marco Bezzecchi on a Ducati-VR46.

"Very happy," said Bagnaia after securing his 22nd career pole position - and fourth of the season - to become the most successful ever for Ducati, surpassing Australian great Casey Stoner.

"I think we did a very good job with the bike and I was confident of being able to be on the front row."

Martin, who claimed pole at Buriram last year and went on to win the sprint and grand prix, said being on the front row was his key goal in the steamy conditions.

"I'm ok, front row was the target," he said. "Today was quite difficult, it was very hard, very hot and humid."

The penultimate race weekend of the season is in Malaysia next weekend, ahead of the season finale in Valencia in mid-November.

Mentions
MotorsportMoto racingBuriram MotoGPMotoGPFrancesco BagnaiaJorge MartinMarc Marquez
Related Articles
Francesco Bagnaia on 'mission' to overhaul Jorge Martin in MotoGP title fight
Jorge Martin extends championship lead with Australian MotoGP sprint win
Defending champion Bagnaia leads Martin in first Japan MotoGP practice
Show more
Motorsport
Two-time champion Fernando Alonso to drive 400th F1 race at Mexican GP
McLaren right of review over Norris's penalty at US Grand Prix rejected
Sainz fastest as Russell crashes out of Mexico Grand Prix practice
George Russell fastest in Mexico after Alex Albon and Oliver Bearman collide
Drivers unclear why Max Verstappen wasn't penalized in Austin
Max Verstappen says it is 'definitely' his intention to stay at Red Bull
Valtteri Bottas open to Mercedes return in reserve role
Lewis Hamilton expects Kimi Antonelli to handle his car with care
Lando Norris says he needs to change to be at Max Verstappen's level
Most Read
Tottenham captain Son Heung-min likely to miss away trip to Crystal Palace
Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior on course to win first Ballon d'Or ahead of Rodri
Tennis Tracker: Rune & De Minaur claim wins, Zverev dumped out of Vienna by Musetti
After two years at Aston Villa, Unai Emery has his eyes firmly on silverware

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings