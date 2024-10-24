Advertisement
Francesco Bagnaia on 'mission' to overhaul Jorge Martin in MotoGP title fight

AFP
Bagnaia is eyeing another title
Bagnaia is eyeing another titleKarl Phillipson / Optikal / Alamy / Alamy / Profimedia
Reigning two-time MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia (27) warned Jorge Martin (26) on Thursday that he is on a "mission" to overhaul his title rival, starting in Thailand this weekend.

Pramac Ducati's Martin leads Italian defending champion Bagnaia by 20 points with three race weekends left in the season.

That leaves Bagnaia with little room for error heading into Saturday's sprint and Sunday's grand prix at Buriram.

"The mission is to do it - to recover points and be competitive," said Bagnaia, who lost ground after coming third on his Ducati at Phillip Island in Australia.

Spain's Martin was second in the grand prix on Sunday, behind Marc Marquez.

"We know this track is better for me in terms of performance," Bagnaia said in Thailand.

"It is a track that I like and where our potential can be higher, and I love the layout."

He added: "Twenty points in this moment is not a huge gap."

Bagnaia may like the track more at Buriram compared to Australia, but it was Martin who triumphed in both the sprint and the main event last year in Thailand.

"For sure I'm in a good moment," said Martin, who is attempting to win the MotoGP world crown for the first time.

"Australia was really good. I wanted to win, but confident for this race."

The extreme heat and humidity in Buriram could be a factor, as it will be in Malaysia in the penultimate race weekend of the season.

"For sure it will be hot, it will be difficult," said Martin.

Six-time MotoGP champion Marquez is third in the title battle and still mathematically in with a chance, albeit 79 points adrift of Martin.

Combining the sprint race and the main race, a maximum 37 points are up for grabs this weekend.

"It will be tough," the Spanish great said, sitting alongside Martin and Bagnaia.

"These two guys will put the target super high."

The season wraps up in Valencia in mid-November.

MotorsportMoto racingMotegi MotoGPMotoGPJorge MartinFrancesco BagnaiaMarc Marquez
