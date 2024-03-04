Double world champion Francesco Bagnaia to stay at Ducati until 2026

Francesco Bagnaia before a race in Valencia
Francesco Bagnaia before a race in Valencia
Reuters
Double MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia (27) will stay with the Ducati factory team until 2026 after signing a contract extension, the Italian manufacturer said on Monday.

Bagnaia won his first title in the top category of motorcycle racing in 2022 and the Italian secured his second last season.

He has 18 wins to date and 35 podiums, 18 pole positions and 13 fastest laps.

"I am so happy to continue racing with the team of my dreams," Bagnaia said in a Ducati statement. "Wearing these colours is an honour for me. It's fantastic and a source of pride."

The MotoGP season starts in Qatar this weekend.

