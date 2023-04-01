Luca Marini replaces former MotoGP champion Marc Marquez at Honda on two-year deal

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Moto racing
  3. MotoGP
  4. Luca Marini replaces former MotoGP champion Marc Marquez at Honda on two-year deal
Luca Marini replaces former MotoGP champion Marc Marquez at Honda on two-year deal
Luca Marini has been in MotoGP since 2021
Luca Marini has been in MotoGP since 2021
Reuters
Valentino Rossi's half-brother Luca Marini (26) will replace Marc Marquez (30) at the factory Honda MotoGP team next season, the Japanese manufacturer announced on Monday.

Six-time MotoGP world champion Marquez has joined his brother Alex at Ducati satellite team Gresini Racing.

"Honda Racing Corporation are pleased to announce the signing of Luca Marini for the 2024 and 2025 MotoGP World Championship seasons," Honda said in a statement.

Italian Marini has been racing for Rossi's VR46 Ducati team since 2021. He was runner-up in the Moto2 championship in 2020.

He will partner Spaniard Joan Mir (26), the 2020 MotoGP champion with Suzuki, at the Repsol Honda team.

Nine-time world champion Rossi, now retired, won three of his seven titles in the top category with Honda from 2001-03.

Mentions
Moto racingMotorsportMarini LucaMarquez MarcRossi ValentinoMir JoanMotoGP
Related Articles
Ducati's Bagnaia beats rival Martin to snatch pole at Malaysian Grand Prix
Ducati's Bagnaia wins in Valencia to defend MotoGP title after Martin crashes
Updated
Di Giannantonio take Qatar MotoGP win as Bagnaia extends championship lead
Show more
Moto racing
MotoGP great Valentino Rossi to do full world endurance season
Vinales sets lap record for Valencia pole, Bagnaia has advantage over Martin
Francesco Bagnaia keen to seal title and join greats Rossi and Marquez
Jorge Martin cries foul as MotoGP title race goes to the wire in Valencia
Jorge Martin wins Qatar GP sprint to cut Francesco Bagnaia's MotoGP championship lead
Historic Macau Grand Prix returns to Las Vegas of the east
Bastianini wins Malaysian Grand Prix as Bagnaia extends championship lead
Most Read
Football Tracker: Fulham host Wolves while Bilbao go to league leaders Girona
Manchester United compound Everton misery as Garnacho nets overhead kick
Ten Hag hails Garnacho wonder goal but says too soon for Rooney & Ronaldo comparisons
Scintillating Sinner leads Italy to Davis Cup glory against Australia

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings