MotoGP cancels Kazakhstan race with Misano getting extra round

MotoGP cancels Kazakhstan race with Misano getting extra round

General view of the Misano World Circuit
General view of the Misano World CircuitReuters
MotoGP cancelled a scheduled race in Kazakhstan on Monday and replaced it with an Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix at Italy's Misano circuit on September 20th to 22nd.

MotoGP promoter Dorna said in a statement that the inaugural race at Almaty's Sokol circuit could not be held due to "operational and logistical issues arising from the earlier flooding across the region."

The race had already been postponed and rescheduled to take the place of India, whose round at Noida was cancelled in May for operational reasons.

Kazakhstan's emergencies ministry said in April that flooding had led to the evacuation of almost 117,000 people.

Misano's Marco Simoncelli circuit is also due to host the San Marino Grand Prix on September 6th to 8th, meaning it will now have two races in a row before Indonesia kicks off the sport's Asian leg later that month.

The season ends in Valencia, Spain, on November 17th.

Mentions
Moto racingMotorsportMotoGP
