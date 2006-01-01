Bagnaia wins German GP after Martin crash as Marquez brothers on podium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. MotoGP
  4. Bagnaia wins German GP after Martin crash as Marquez brothers on podium

Bagnaia wins German GP after Martin crash as Marquez brothers on podium

Ducati Lenovo Team's Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati Lenovo Team's Francesco BagnaiaReuters
Ducati's reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia (27) won the German Grand Prix at the Sachsenring on Sunday ahead of Marc Marquez (31) after title rival Jorge Martin (26) crashed while he was leading the race with two laps to go.

Marc's brother Alex finished third to make it two brothers on a MotoGP podium for the first time in 27 years since Japan's Nobuatsu Aoki and Takuma Aoki took second and third at the Imola Grand Prix.

Martin had smashed the lap record to clinch pole and then win the sprint on Saturday to take a 15-points lead in the championship but Bagnaia's fourth consecutive victory moved him 10 points clear of Martin in the championship.

More to follow.

Mentions
MotorsportMoto racingMartin JorgeBagnaia FrancescoMarquez MarcMotoGP
Related Articles
Flawless Bagnaia keeps Martin at bay to win Dutch GP sprint as Marquez crashes
Bagnaia sets new lap record at 'Cathedral' in Dutch MotoGP qualifying
Double world champion Francesco Bagnaia dominates Italian MotoGP practice
Show more
Motorsport
Emotional Lewis Hamilton ends win drought with record ninth British victory
Updated
Russell takes pole as Mercedes shut out front row in British Grand Prix
Red Bull's renowned designer Newey delays decision over future amid Aston Martin links
George Russell tops final practice session at blustery Silverstone
Sergio Perez's poor form can help McLaren's title push, says CEO Zak Brown
Jorge Martin smashes lap record to take pole at German Grand Prix
Marquez injured in crash during German GP practice but fit to race
McLaren boss Brown turns fire on Horner after Norris U-turn
Carlos Sainz opens up on stress over move from Ferrari
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Dutch into semi-finals after second-half turnaround against Turkey
Transfer News LIVE: Van de Beek heading to Girona, Olise having Bayern medical
Top seed Iga Swiatek dumped out of Wimbledon by Putintseva
Alcaraz faces piano man at Wimbledon as Raducanu carries home hopes

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings