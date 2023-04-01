Six time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez to leave Honda

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Moto racing
  3. MotoGP
  4. Six time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez to leave Honda
Six time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez to leave Honda
Updated
Marc Marquez is likely to ride for Ducati in 2024
Marc Marquez is likely to ride for Ducati in 2024
Reuters
Six time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez (30) will leave Honda at the end of the 2023 season after both sides agreed to terminate their four-year contract a year early, the Japanese manufacturer said on Wednesday.

The separation ends an 11-year association between Marquez and Honda and clears the way for the Spaniard to ride a Ducati next year.

Marquez's younger brother Alex rides for Ducati's satellite Gresini Racing team and the team have been waiting for Marc to make a decision.

There was no immediate comment from the team on Wednesday.

"Both parties agreed it was in their best interests to each pursue other avenues in the future to best achieve their respective goals and targets," the Honda Racing Corporation statement said.

The Spaniard has struggled with injury and an uncompetitive bike this season, although he finished a season-high third in a rain-hit and shortened Japanese Grand Prix at the weekend.

Before that he had finished only three races with a best finish of seventh at Misano in Italy.

Honda have not been able to match the pace of the Ducati bikes, leading to Marquez attempting to ride his bike beyond its limits and crashing several times.

Marquez joined the Repsol Honda team in 2013 and has won 59 races with them as well as taken 101 podiums and 64 pole positions.

His first victory in the top class was on a Honda in Austin, Texas, in 2013 - making him the youngest MotoGP winner on his way to becoming the youngest champion in the premier category.

However, a crash in the season opener in 2020 saw Marquez require arm surgery which ended his season prematurely, while diplopia (double vision) caused by concussion after a crash caused him to miss races in 2021 and 2022.

His brother Alex impressed with Gresini and has already claimed more than double his points tally from last season after making the switch from LCR Honda.

Mentions
Moto racingMarquez MarcRepsol Honda TeamMotoGP
Related Articles
Jorge Martin wins Indian GP sprint after Marco Bezzecchi crashes on first turn
Gresini waiting for Marc Marquez decision over signature, says Ducati director Ciabatti
Bagnaia delighted to have no visa delays ahead of first India MotoGP, unlike other riders
Show more
Moto racing
Jorge Martin declared Japanese Grand Prix winner after heavy rain brings out red flag
Jorge Martin delivers perfect performance to win Japanese Grand Prix sprint from pole
Alpine want to test Mercedes reserve driver Mick Schumacher for endurance team
Franco Morbidelli to join Pramac Racing for 2024 MotoGP season
Martin sets lap record to grab pole position at San Marino GP
Bagnaia passed fit for San Marino GP after serious crash
Most Read
Zaha scores on his return to England as Galatasaray stun 10-man Manchester United
Sinner powers past Alcaraz to book Beijing final with Medvedev, Sabalenka & Swiatek win
Real Madrid face tough game against one of Italy's best in Napoli, says Ancelotti
Nobody wants to face Newcastle, says PSG manager Luis Enrique ahead of clash

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings