Six-time MotoGP champion Marquez withdraws from Dutch GP after being declared unfit

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Assen MotoGP
  4. Six-time MotoGP champion Marquez withdraws from Dutch GP after being declared unfit
Six-time MotoGP champion Marquez withdraws from Dutch GP after being declared unfit
Repsol Honda Team's Marc Marquez in action
Repsol Honda Team's Marc Marquez in action
Reuters
Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez (30) on Sunday said he will miss the Dutch Grand Prix after failing to recover from injuries suffered at last weekend's German Grand Prix.

The Spaniard pulled out of the German Grand Prix after crashing five times before the race at the Sachsenring - a track where he has won eight times in his MotoGP career.

The Honda driver has yet to finish a race this season and languishes in 19th place in the standings, in a season so far dominated by Ducati.

"I have not arrived at Assen (race track) at 100% physically. In addition to the sprain and the finger fracture, there is a fractured rib that has been causing me a lot of pain," Marquez said in a statement.

"I woke up this morning with a lot of pain and, after a check-up, we have decided together with the medical team, not to race today to prevent it from getting worse and be able to recover in the following weeks."

Mentions
MotorsportMoto racingAssen MotoGPMarquez Marc
Related Articles
Bezzecchi of pips Bagnaia to win Assen sprint, Binder off podium due to penalty
Mooney VR46's Marco Bezzecchi breaks lap record to take pole at Dutch MotoGP
Marquez drops out of German GP after breaking thumb in warm-up
Show more
Motorsport
Ogier holds off Rovanpera to keep lead heading into final Safari Rally stage
Sebastien Ogier takes Safari Rally lead as Ott Tanak is halted by zebras crossing
Marc Marquez says commitment to Honda is 'maximum' amid exit rumours
Bahrain investment fund Mumtalakat extends McLaren group stake
Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF reportedly sells McLaren stake to Bahrain
Sergio Perez's seat with Red Bull safe for now, says Jenson Button
Daniel Ricciardo says racing for Red Bull again would be 'fairytale'
Red Bull think they can win every race of season but feel that competitors are catching up
Albon gets Driver of the Day and catches the eye of Red Bull with defensive masterclass
Max Verstappen takes Red Bull's 100th win in Formula One at Canadian Grand Prix
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Barcelona want Brozovic, Premier League clubs fight for Van de Ven
Euro U21 roundup: Georgia come back against Belgium, Spain and Ukraine through to quarters
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for 2023/24
Alcaraz beats Korda to reach Queen's final, De Minaur awaits after defeating Rune