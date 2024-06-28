Red Bull's Verstappen beats the McLarens to claim sprint pole in Austria

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Austrian Grand Prix Formula 1
  4. Red Bull's Verstappen beats the McLarens to claim sprint pole in Austria

Red Bull's Verstappen beats the McLarens to claim sprint pole in Austria

Updated
Verstappen won a close fight
Verstappen won a close fight Reuters
Red Bull's Max Verstappen (26) took pole position for Saturday's Austrian Grand Prix sprint race with the McLarens of Lando Norris (24) and Oscar Piastri (23) close behind.

The triple Formula 1 world champion watched rivals set the pace before producing a best lap of 01:04.686 seconds, as the crowd roared in response, to leave Norris just 0.093 slower.

Friday's sprint qualifying session for the 100km race replaced the usual second practice.

"It's great to be first here in front of, basically, my home fans and my home Grand Prix," said Verstappen, whose travelling army of Dutch fans turn the stands orange at Spielberg's Red Bull Ring.

"It's been a good day so far."

The pole was his eighth in sprint races, a format Verstappen has dominated since it was introduced in 2021.

"I'm happy, we started off the day well," added Verstappen who was fastest in the sole practice session despite a sensor problem briefly halting his car.

Mercedes' George Russell joined Piastri on the second row with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton together on the third.

Mexican Sergio Perez starts a disappointing seventh for Red Bull with Alpine's Esteban Ocon eighth and teammate Pierre Gasly ninth.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will start 10th after failing to cross the line in time to get in a flying lap in the final phase.

"I don't know what happened. I was in the pit lane and I got the anti-stall then everything switched off," said the Ferrari driver.

Norris, second in the championship but a mighty 69 points behind Verstappen who has won seven of the 10 races so far, lived up to expectations that he would be the champion's closest rival.

"I never got quite comfortable probably until my final lap, so I'm happy with that," said the Briton.

"It's close as it has been for the whole year, so no difference, but that must have been a nice lap by Max and it's a good position for the race tomorrow."

Mercedes also expected to be competitive, even if Hamilton said his afternoon had been "pretty disastrous" and had not felt in the mix at all.

"It's usually not such an eventful race, so I think the focus will be mostly on getting a better qualifying tomorrow," added the seven-times world champion.

Qualifying for Sunday's Grand Prix follows the sprint on Saturday.

Haas had Kevin Magnussen qualify 11th and ahead of the Aston Martins of Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso.

Australian Daniel Ricciardo was again out-qualified by RB teammate Yuki Tsunoda, with Williams' Logan Sargeant 15th and between the two.

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingAustrian Grand Prix Formula 1Formula 1Verstappen MaxNorris LandoPiastri OscarRussell GeorgeSainz Carlos Jr.Hamilton LewisPerez SergioOcon EstebanGasly PierreLeclerc CharlesSargeant Logan
Related Articles
Frustrated Lando Norris says McLaren are 'on a roll' after Spanish Grand Prix
Max Verstappen back in a happy place for Formula 1 triple header
Red Bull's Verstappen wins rain-hit Canadian Grand Prix with Norris in second
Show more
Motorsport
Hamilton and Leclerc bemoan tough start to Austrian Grand Prix weekend
Bagnaia sets new lap record at 'Cathedral' in Dutch MotoGP qualifying
Max Verstappen fastest in Austria practice despite sensor glitch
Max Verstappen says yes to driving for Red Bull next year
Aston Martin confirm that Lance Stroll will stay with team for 2025 and beyond
Pierre Gasly signs new multi-year contract with Alpine
Red Bull wary of McLaren's Norris ahead of home race in Austria
Eight-time world champion Ogier injured in crash in Poland
Horner says Max Verstappen making the difference as Norris challenges
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Calafiori courting interest, Joselu makes move to Qatar
Novak Djokovic to play at Wimbledon despite ongoing fitness concerns
EURO 2024 Tracker: Last 16 ties loom as teams prepare for knockout stages
Copa América 2024: Everything you need to know about fixtures and dates

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings