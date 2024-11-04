Advertisement
  4. Alpine's big leap in the F1 standings could be worth 29 million euros, says Briatore

Reuters
Ocon and Gasly celebrate with their team
Ocon and Gasly celebrate with their teamCarla Carniel / Reuters
Alpine's big leap from ninth to sixth in the Formula 1 constructors' championship in Brazil on Sunday could be worth 29.2 million euros ($31.82 million) to the Renault-owned team, according to Flavio Briatore.

The former boss, now an executive advisor who reports to Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo, clarified the figure to Sky Italia.

Other pundits had speculated on Sunday the difference in prize money at the end of the season could be as much as $50 million.

"It's 29.2 million (euros). It's the first thing I asked," Briatore told Sky.

Alpine finished second and third in a wet Sao Paulo Grand Prix with Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly taking a 35-point haul from the weekend, Saturday sprint included, after scoring only 14 in their previous 20 races.

Briatore said the team had been lucky, with a car down on power but competitive in the wet, and expected the drivers to struggle again in the next race in Las Vegas where engine performance counts for more.

Alpine are three points clear of Haas and five ahead of Red Bull junior team RB with three rounds remaining.

Mentions
