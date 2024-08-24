Advertisement
Lando Norris on pole for Dutch Grand Prix ahead of home favourite Max Verstappen

Norris celebrates his pole
Norris celebrates his poleČTK / AP / Patrick Post
McLaren driver Lando Norris (24) on Saturday claimed pole position for the Dutch Grand Prix, pipping local favourite Max Verstappen (26) into second in a thrilling qualifying session.

The British driver registered the fastest lap in one minute 9.673 seconds ahead of Verstappen's Red Bull who clocked 1min 10.029sec in windy and damp conditions on the Zandvoort circuit.

Norris's McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri will start in third place on the grid on Sunday, ahead of George Russell from Mercedes in fourth.

"We lacked a bit of pace. I'm still happy to be on the front row. It's tricky out there with the wind," said Verstappen.

"I'm happy with second. I think after yesterday, this was a good result," he added.

Verstappen will be competing in his 200th Grand Prix on Sunday but things did not all go his way at his home Grand Prix.

He has never been beaten in the three races held in the Netherlands since it was re-established on the circuit in 2021 and always started in pole position.

But he trailed in fifth during practice, complaining his Red Bull was lacking speed, with no clear path to improving performance.

After winning 19 races on a cruise to the 2023 world championship, Verstappen took seven of the first 10 in 2024, leaving many fearing a similar procession this year.

But he has suffered a lean spell by his own standards, without a win in the last four races -- his longest winless stretch since 2020.

He nevertheless enjoys a 78-point lead in the drivers' championship over closest rival Norris, who has admitted he faces an uphill climb to overhaul the Dutchman.

"I'm not expecting anything easy that's for sure," Norris told reporters after the qualifying.

