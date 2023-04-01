2024 Formula 1 season: Everything you need to know

There is also the rarity of an unchanged grid with all the drivers that finished the last season retained ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix curtain-raiser.
And as we approach the new campaign, here is what you need to know ahead of the upcoming F1 season.
2024 F1 race calendar
February 29th-March 2nd: Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir
March 7th-9th: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah
March 22nd-24th: Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne
April 5th-7th: Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka
April 19th-21st: Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai*
May 3rd-5th: Miami Grand Prix, Miami*
May 17th-19th: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola
May 24th-26th: Monaco Grand Prix, Monaco
June 7th-9th: Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal
June 21st-23rd: Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona
June 28th-30th: Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg*
July 5th-7th: British Grand Prix, Silverstone
July 19th-21st: Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest
July 26th-28th: Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps
August 23rd-25th: Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort
August 30th-September 1st: Italian Grand Prix, Monza
September 13th-15th: Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku
September 20th-22nd: Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay
October 18th-20th: United States Grand Prix, Austin*
October 25th-27th: Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City
November 1st-3rd: Brazilian Grand Prix, Interlagos*
November 21st-23rd: Las Vegas Grand Prix, Las Vegas
November 29th-December 1st: Qatar Grand Prix, Lusail*
December 6th-8th: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina
* - denotes Sprint weekend
Pre-season testing for the 2024 campaign will begin on February 21st in Bahrain and will take place across three days. Sessions on each day will run between 10:00 local time (08:00 CET) and 19:00 (17:00 CET).
2024 F1 teams and drivers
Red Bull: Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez
Mercedes: George Russell and Lewis Hamilton
Ferrari: Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz
McLaren: Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris
Aston Martin: Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso
Alpine: Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly
Williams: Alexander Albon and Logan Sargeant
RB: Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda
Sauber: Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu
Haas: Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg
The 20-driver grid for 2024 for the opening weekend in Bahrain on March 2nd is unchanged from the field that took on the 2023 season-closing race in Abu Dhabi.
Alfa Romeo have changed their name to Sauber and will go by Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber, while AlphaTauri have switched to Visa Cash App RB.
2024 F1 team launch dates
Williams: February 5th
Sauber: February 5th
Alpine: February 7th
RB: February 8th
Haas: February 11th
Aston Martin: February 12th
Ferrari: February 13th
McLaren: February 14th
Mercedes: February 14th
Red Bull: February 15th
Who won the F1 title last season?
Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the 2023 F1 World Drivers' Championship for his third successive title.
The 26-year-old Dutchman was unstoppable throughout the campaign, achieving a record 19 wins - 10 of which came in a row.
Red Bull earned their sixth World Constructors' Championship title after winning 21 of the 22 Grands Prix available to them.