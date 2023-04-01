2024 Formula 1 season: Everything you need to know

The 2024 Formula 1 season is set to be historic with a record-breaking 24 races pencilled in on the calendar.

There is also the rarity of an unchanged grid with all the drivers that finished the last season retained ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix curtain-raiser.

And as we approach the new campaign, here is what you need to know ahead of the upcoming F1 season.

2024 F1 race calendar

The season gets underway in Bahrain Reuters

February 29th-March 2nd: Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir

March 7th-9th: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah

March 22nd-24th: Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne

April 5th-7th: Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka

April 19th-21st: Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai*

May 3rd-5th: Miami Grand Prix, Miami*

May 17th-19th: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola

May 24th-26th: Monaco Grand Prix, Monaco

Monaco Grand Prix Reuters

June 7th-9th: Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal

June 21st-23rd: Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona

June 28th-30th: Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg*

July 5th-7th: British Grand Prix, Silverstone

British Grand Prix AFP

July 19th-21st: Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest

July 26th-28th: Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps

August 23rd-25th: Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort

August 30th-September 1st: Italian Grand Prix, Monza

September 13th-15th: Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku

September 20th-22nd: Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay

Singapore Grand Prix Profimedia

October 18th-20th: United States Grand Prix, Austin*

October 25th-27th: Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City

November 1st-3rd: Brazilian Grand Prix, Interlagos*

November 21st-23rd: Las Vegas Grand Prix, Las Vegas

November 29th-December 1st: Qatar Grand Prix, Lusail*

December 6th-8th: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina

* - denotes Sprint weekend

Pre-season testing for the 2024 campaign will begin on February 21st in Bahrain and will take place across three days. Sessions on each day will run between 10:00 local time (08:00 CET) and 19:00 (17:00 CET).

2024 F1 teams and drivers

Red Bull: Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez

Mercedes: George Russell and Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari: Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz

McLaren: Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris

Aston Martin: Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso

Alpine: Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly

Williams: Alexander Albon and Logan Sargeant

RB: Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda

Sauber: Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu

Haas: Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg

The 20-driver grid for 2024 for the opening weekend in Bahrain on March 2nd is unchanged from the field that took on the 2023 season-closing race in Abu Dhabi.

Alfa Romeo have changed their name to Sauber and will go by Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber, while AlphaTauri have switched to Visa Cash App RB.

2024 F1 team launch dates

Williams: February 5th

Sauber: February 5th

Alpine: February 7th

RB: February 8th

Haas: February 11th

Aston Martin: February 12th

Ferrari: February 13th

McLaren: February 14th

Mercedes: February 14th

Red Bull: February 15th

Who won the F1 title last season?

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the 2023 F1 World Drivers' Championship for his third successive title.

The 26-year-old Dutchman was unstoppable throughout the campaign, achieving a record 19 wins - 10 of which came in a row.

Red Bull earned their sixth World Constructors' Championship title after winning 21 of the 22 Grands Prix available to them.