Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Formula 1
  4. Canadian Grand Prix to be held a month earlier from 2026 to reduce F1's carbon footprint

Canadian Grand Prix to be held a month earlier from 2026 to reduce F1's carbon footprint

Reuters
The Canadian Grand Prix is moving from June to May
The Canadian Grand Prix is moving from June to MayJennifer Gauthier / Reuters
Formula 1's Canadian Grand Prix will be held in May instead of June from 2026 onwards to help reduce the sport's carbon footprint and consolidate the European season into one consecutive period.

Formula 1 said in a statement on Monday that the rescheduling to the third or fourth weekend of May would remove an additional transatlantic crossing from the current 24-race calendar.

This year's race at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve was held on June 9, after Monaco and before Spain, and is scheduled for June 15 next year - after Spain and before Austria.

Miami's round was on May 5 and is likely to be paired with Canada in future.

Temperatures in Montreal in May are much cooler than in June and the race there has not previously been held earlier than June 2, in 1991.

Monaco Grand Prix organisers have already agreed to move their showcase race from the end of May, and a regular clash with the Indianapolis 500, to the first full weekend of June from 2026.

Races elsewhere have also been realigned to make the calendar flow from region to region, cutting the distances travelled by teams and air freight which is a major source of carbon emissions.

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali thanked Canadian government stakeholders for their cooperation.

"The change will make the future flow of our calendar not only more sustainable, but logistically more sensible for our teams and personnel," he said.

"Our Net Zero by 2030 commitment continues to be a priority for us as a sport and it is thanks to changes like this that we are on track to hitting our goal."

Jean-Philippe Paradis, CEO of promoter Octane Racing Group, said the change reflected the commitment to a more sustainable future for Formula 1.

"We are determined to offer our fans, our communities, and our loyal audience a unique and enriched experience, in addition to extending the summer season for Montreal."

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingFormula 1Canadian Grand Prix Formula 1
Related Articles
Formula 1 to stay in Monaco for six more years with new date announced
Las Vegas Grand Prix organsisers rule out adopting future sprint format
London's O2 Arena set to hold unprecedented F1 season launch in 2025
Show more
Motorsport
Spain's Jorge Martin 'learns from the pain' to claim maiden MotoGP crown
Spaniard Jorge Martin lands MotoGP world title after edging out Bagnaia
Dino Beganovic the latest man to be tipped for F1 success as Macau looms
Francesco Bagnaia claims Solidarity GP sprint to stay in frame for third MotoGP title
Bagnaia takes crucial pole for final Grand Prix as Martin qualifies fourth
Revisiting Macau 10 years on from teenage Max Verstappen's incredible showing
Bagnaia fastest in opening practice session of MotoGP season finale ahead of Martin
Bagnaia says he'll 'be happy' for Martin if his rival beats him to MotoGP title
Most Read
Littler wins epic against legendary Anderson to reach Grand Slam of Darts final
Teenage star Littler dismantles Lukeman to win maiden Grand Slam title
Weghorst criticised for goal celebration soon after collapse of Hungary coach
Rodrigo Bentancur handed seven-match ban for making racist remark about Son

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings