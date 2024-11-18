The Canadian Grand Prix is moving from June to May

Formula 1's Canadian Grand Prix will be held in May instead of June from 2026 onwards to help reduce the sport's carbon footprint and consolidate the European season into one consecutive period.

Formula 1 said in a statement on Monday that the rescheduling to the third or fourth weekend of May would remove an additional transatlantic crossing from the current 24-race calendar.

This year's race at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve was held on June 9, after Monaco and before Spain, and is scheduled for June 15 next year - after Spain and before Austria.

Miami's round was on May 5 and is likely to be paired with Canada in future.

Temperatures in Montreal in May are much cooler than in June and the race there has not previously been held earlier than June 2, in 1991.

Monaco Grand Prix organisers have already agreed to move their showcase race from the end of May, and a regular clash with the Indianapolis 500, to the first full weekend of June from 2026.

Races elsewhere have also been realigned to make the calendar flow from region to region, cutting the distances travelled by teams and air freight which is a major source of carbon emissions.

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali thanked Canadian government stakeholders for their cooperation.

"The change will make the future flow of our calendar not only more sustainable, but logistically more sensible for our teams and personnel," he said.

"Our Net Zero by 2030 commitment continues to be a priority for us as a sport and it is thanks to changes like this that we are on track to hitting our goal."

Jean-Philippe Paradis, CEO of promoter Octane Racing Group, said the change reflected the commitment to a more sustainable future for Formula 1.

"We are determined to offer our fans, our communities, and our loyal audience a unique and enriched experience, in addition to extending the summer season for Montreal."