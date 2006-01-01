Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Formula 1
  4. Daniel Ricciardo admits 13-year F1 career could be over after Singapore GP

Daniel Ricciardo admits 13-year F1 career could be over after Singapore GP

Daniel Ricciardo pictured ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday
Daniel Ricciardo pictured ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix on SundayRudy Carezzevoli / GETTY IMAGES ASIAPAC / Getty Images via AFP
Daniel Ricciardo (35) admitted that Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix may have been his last, after finishing in style with a hot lap and being voted "driver of the day" by global TV viewers.

The Australian self-styled "Honey Badger" came last of the 18 finishers in his RB at the Marina Bay Circuit, but not before he had managed to snatch the fastest lap from race winner Lando Norris.

That could prove crucial for former team-mate Max Verstappen's title race as Norris had been set to grab the bonus point.

Verstappen's lead in the title race is down to 52 points after he came second and he was grateful to Ricciardo and the junior Red Bull team for preventing it being whittled further.

"Thank you, Daniel," Verstappen said over team radio after crossing the finish line.

The Australian is widely loved as one of the most affable drivers in the paddock, with an infectious permanent smile and great sense of humour.

"If Max wins (the title) by a point, then I just guaranteed myself a nice Christmas present," he joked after the race.

Ricciardo, who won eight GPs in 13 years on the grid, will be missed.

He introduced Aussie culture, in the form of the "Shoey", to the podium as he guzzled champagne from his sweaty racing boot after each of his wins.

Ricciardo bows out with 32 podium appearances during stints with Toro Rosso (later AlphaTauri and now RB), Red Bull, Renault and McLaren, scoring 1,329 points.

"Typically the driver of the day thing is maybe not something us drivers look too much into," said an emotional Ricciardo.

"But today I can say it's something I'm appreciative of. So that one means a little something.

"Let's say maybe the fairytale ending didn't happen, but I also have to look back on what's been 13 or so years and I'm proud."

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingDaniel RicciardoFormula 1Singapore Grand Prix Formula 1
Related Articles
Lando Norris claims dominant win at Singapore Grand Prix, Max Verstappen takes second
Norris on pole in Singapore with championship leader Verstappen alongside
Lando Norris fastest in final Singapore practice as he continues weekend pace
Show more
Motorsport
Red Bull on way back from Monza low point, says Christian Horner
RB boss fuels Ricciardo exit talk with fastest lap comment
Formula 1 Focus: Norris & Verstappen deliver in Singapore, Red Bull ruthless with Ricciardo
Team boss Stella says rear wing 'red herring' was good for McLaren
Max Verstappen says swearing penalty could hasten his Formula 1 exit
Bastianini wins in Emilia-Romagna after final lap showdown with Martin
Terse Max Verstappen snubs FIA after swearing penalty
Most Read
Manchester City's Rodri 'out for season' after ACL injury against Arsenal
Serie A game between Atalanta and Como postponed after downpour
Wright blasts Manchester City's Haaland for throwing ball at Arsenal's Gabriel
Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen set to miss season after knee operation

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings