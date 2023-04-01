Daniel Ricciardo's return still "a while away" after Zandvoort crash

Daniel Ricciardo's return still "a while away" after Zandvoort crash
Reuters
Daniel Ricciardo's (34) return to the Formula One starting grid may still be some way off as the Australian driver recovers from a broken hand, the Australian's AlphaTauri team said on Friday.

He has missed four races, including Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka, but there has been talk of him returning in Qatar next month.

AlphaTauri's chief race engineer Jonathan Eddolls told reporters that there was no hurry to get him back, however, with New Zealander Liam Lawson (21) serving as a stand-in.

"We all saw him (Ricciardo) in Singapore. He’s still going through that recovery phase. I'd say we're still talking a while away," he said.

"I wouldn't want to put a target on it. The recovery is going well. We've got some simulator work planned before a return. And I think from our side and his side, there's no rush to get him back too early.

"The worst thing would be to come back before it's properly healed and cause any issues."

There are five races after Qatar, all in the Americas before the final round in Abu Dhabi.

Eddolls said the simulator work would provide a good fitness test.

"I think the final decision is more than likely going to come from him rather than from us. He will know better than anyone how's the pain, how's the recovery," he said.

"The focus is on him making a full recovery so that when he comes back, it's not a point that's even talked about."

F1 stewards accept they made an error in not penalising Verstappen at Singapore GP
Alpine want to test Mercedes reserve driver Mick Schumacher for endurance team
Verstappen makes statement of intent at Suzuka after Singapore shock
Updated
Saudi crown prince says he does not care about 'sportswashing' claims
McLaren sign Le Mans winner Ryo Hirakawa as Formula One reserve for 2024
Editors' Picks: Derby day arrives as heavyweights collide in the Rugby World Cup
Bagnaia delighted to have no visa delays ahead of first India MotoGP, unlike other riders
Russell at peace with Singapore crash, guarantess it won't happen when stakes are higher
Norris calls for harsher penalties for impeding following Verstappen controversy
