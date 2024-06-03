Esteban Ocon to leave Alpine at the end of the 2024 Formula 1 season

Ocon says he will reveal his next move "in due course"
Ocon says he will reveal his next move "in due course"
Formula 1 driver Esteban Ocon (27) and constructor Alpine have agreed to part ways at the end of the 2024 season, the French team announced Monday in a statement.

"We would like to firstly thank Esteban for his commitment to the team for the past five years. During his time, we have celebrated some fantastic moments together, the best of which coming at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix with a memorable race win," said Alpine team principal Bruno Famin.

Frenchman Ocon won his first, and the constructor's first, Grand Prix in Budapest in 2021.

"We wish Esteban the very best for the next chapter of his driving career when that moment comes," added Famin.

"I've crossed paths with so many inspiring individuals in my time here and there are too many people to thank for their hard work, passion, and dedication to the cause," said the 27-year-old driver.

"We had many ups and certainly some downs, but all I can say is that it was an honour racing alongside you, whether you were at the factories or trackside.

"Still, there is a long way to go this season and my focus and energy is 100 percent dedicated to this team."

Ocon added that "news would be announced in due course" regarding his future going into the next F1 season.

At last month's Monaco Grand Prix, Ocon drew the ire of Alpine management when his attempt to overtake team-mate Pierre Gasly resulted in a racing-ending collision.

