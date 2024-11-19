Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Formula 1
  4. F1 owners' planned takeover of MotoGP parent company to be decided by EU body

F1 owners' planned takeover of MotoGP parent company to be decided by EU body

Reuters
MotoGP's parent company could be taken over by F1's owners
MotoGP's parent company could be taken over by F1's ownersReuters / Pablo Morano
Formula 1's US-based owner Liberty Media's planned takeover of MotoGP's parent company Dorna will be decided by EU antitrust regulators by December 19th, a European Commission filing showed.

Liberty Media said in April that it would acquire about 86% of Dorna, with Dorna management retaining around 14% of its equity, giving the deal an enterprise value of 4.2 billion euros for Dorna/MotoGP and an equity value of 3.5 billion euros.

The EU executive, which acts as the competition enforcer for the 27-country bloc, can approve the deal with or without conditions after its preliminary assessment or it can open a four-month-long investigation if it has serious concerns.

CVC Capital Partners divested Dorna in 2006 in return for EU antitrust clearance to buy the holding company of the Formula 1 group of companies. It then sold Formula One to Liberty in 2017.

Liberty Media has said it is confident of getting regulatory approval and that the situation is different from 2006.

Dorna Sports, which was roughly 40% owned by British private investment company Bridgepoint Group, promotes the World Superbike Championship and all-electric MotoE as well as Moto2 and Moto3 junior categories.

The deal also requires antitrust clearance in the UK, Brazil and Australia, and Foreign Direct Investment filings in Spain and Italy.

Mentions
MotorsportMoto racingAuto racingFormula 1MotoGP
Related Articles
Canadian Grand Prix to be held a month earlier from 2026 to reduce F1's carbon footprint
Spain's Jorge Martin 'learns from the pain' to claim maiden MotoGP crown
Spaniard Jorge Martin lands MotoGP world title after edging out Bagnaia
Show more
Motorsport
Mercedes determined to step up to give 'incredible journey' with Hamilton a worthy ending
Dino Beganovic the latest man to be tipped for F1 success as Macau looms
Francesco Bagnaia claims Solidarity GP sprint to stay in frame for third MotoGP title
Bagnaia takes crucial pole for final Grand Prix as Martin qualifies fourth
Revisiting Macau 10 years on from teenage Max Verstappen's incredible showing
Bagnaia fastest in opening practice session of MotoGP season finale ahead of Martin
Most Read
Benin and Sudan book AFCON finals spots as Ghana, Nigeria and Tunisia all lose
Troost-Ekong out as Lookman & Hakimi make African Player of the Year final shortlist
Federer writes emotional letter to Nadal ahead of the Spaniard's retirement
Italy head back to the BJK Cup final after 2-1 victory over Poland

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings