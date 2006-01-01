Ferrari technical director Enrico Cardile hands in notice with immediate effect

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Formula 1
  4. Ferrari technical director Enrico Cardile hands in notice with immediate effect

Ferrari technical director Enrico Cardile hands in notice with immediate effect

Cardile has spent almost two decades at Ferrari
Cardile has spent almost two decades at FerrariReuters
Ferrari Formula 1 chassis technical director Enrico Cardile (49) has handed in his notice and is relinquishing his role with immediate effect, the Italian team said on Monday.

Team principal Fred Vasseur will oversee the chassis area as an interim measure.

Cardile has spent almost two decades at Ferrari, who are second in the championship after winning two of 12 races so far but are in danger of being overhauled by resurgent McLaren who are only seven points behind.

Media reports in Italy have linked Cardile to rivals Aston Martin, whose double world champion Fernando Alonso was previously at Ferrari.

Loic Serra is due to join Ferrari from Mercedes in October as head of chassis performance engineering and would have reported to Cardile.

The sport's most successful and glamorous team are also attempting to recruit star designer Adrian Newey, who has announced his departure from Red Bull without saying where he might go.

Aston Martin have also made Newey an offer, according to F1 media and British outlets.

Canadian driver Lance Stroll, son of Aston Martin team owner Lawrence, said recently that Newey was "someone that everyone would love to have in their team colours".

Ferrari have seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, the winner of his home British Grand Prix last Sunday, joining from Mercedes next season.

The Italian team struggled at Silverstone with Carlos Sainz finishing a solid fifth, with a bonus point for fastest lap, but Charles Leclerc languishing in 14th - his second pointless race in a row.

Ferrari introduced an upgrade package at last month's Spanish Grand Prix but problems forced a return to the older specification.

"We are still on the Imola car, which is already two months ago, and in F1 if you are two months standing still the others are going to bite you," Sainz told reporters.

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingFormula 1
Related Articles
Pressure mounting on Red Bull's Sergio Perez after another blank weekend
Formula 1 Focus: Hamilton returns to winning ways in a Silverstone classic
Lando Norris blames himself for wrong decisions despite podium finish at Silverstone
Show more
Motorsport
Emotional Lewis Hamilton ends win drought with record ninth British victory
Bagnaia wins German GP after Martin crash as Marquez brothers on podium
Russell takes pole as Mercedes shut out front row in British Grand Prix
Red Bull's renowned designer Newey delays decision over future amid Aston Martin links
George Russell tops final practice session at blustery Silverstone
Sergio Perez's poor form can help McLaren's title push, says CEO Zak Brown
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Marseille bid for Greenwood, Dortmund announce Anton signing
Emma Navarro turfs out Coco Gauff from Wimbledon following all-American duel
Dimitrov injury sends Medvedev through to Wimbledon quarter-finals
Coco Gauff hails depth in women's tennis after shock Wimbledon exit

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings