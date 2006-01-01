Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Formula 1
  4. Lando Norris ignores championship battle as he takes things one race at a time

Lando Norris ignores championship battle as he takes things one race at a time

Lando Norris at Monza
Lando Norris at MonzaReuters / Massimo Pinca
Lando Norris (24) is the only driver likely to challenge Max Verstappen (26) for this year's Formula One title but the McLaren driver said he is ignoring the championship and taking things one step at a time.

Verstappen, who strolled to the title last year by winning 19 of 22 races, has opened the door to his rivals as he has now gone five races without victory.

Norris' win at the Dutch Grand Prix last weekend, his second this season, put the Briton to within 70 points of the Red Bull triple world champion with nine races remaining, but he is ignoring the hype going into this weekend's Italian Grand Prix.

"For me, a win is incredible and is generally, I think, one of the best feelings you can have, because this is what I dreamed of and this is all I wanted to achieve," Norris told reporters.

"I really do not think of the championship at all, for me, it's just one race at a time.

"I couldn't care less about next weekend or the weekend after or whatever. It's just what can I do today? What can I do tomorrow? What can I do Saturday and Sunday? That's just how I live."

Norris, who also won in Miami in May, is determined to keep up the pressure on Verstappen at Monza, but believes the constructor's championship, where McLaren are 30 points off Red Bull, may be the most likely chance of success.

"We know we've been performing well the whole year since Miami. We've been doing a very good job, and this was a weekend where everything just went perfectly," Norris said.

"Of course our goal is to catch them in both, and especially from a constructor side, it looks a lot more doable than the driver's side.

"But I'm doing my best, the team's doing their best, and that's all we can hope for."

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingLando NorrisMax VerstappenFormula 1Italian Grand Prix Formula 1
Related Articles
Embattled Max Verstappen heads to Monza with F1 dominance in doubt
Lando Norris has growing momentum as McLaren head for Monza
'Simply lovely': Five key takeaways from the Dutch GP as McLaren continue to fly
Show more
Motorsport
Monza motivation not enough for a Ferrari win, says Leclerc
Monza feels different for Lewis Hamilton ahead of Ferrari move
Somkiat Chantra to join Honda-LCR and become first Thai MotoGP rider
F1 rookie Colapinto laughs off 'crazy' Messi comparisons ahead of Monza debut
Colapinto to replace Sargeant at Williams for remainder of season
F1 constructors' title now wide open, says Wolff after Norris wins Dutch Grand Prix
Most Read
Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: Al Ahli close in on Toney & Osimhen, Arsenal keen on Sterling
Holders Real Madrid drawn to face Liverpool in new-look Champions League draw
Champions League draw LIVE: Teams learn fate for 36-team league phase
Everything you need to know about the 2024/25 Champions League

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings